ROCK ISLAND — For a quarter and four minutes, the Rock Island Rocks football team could do nothing right.
Then, with his team trailing Bradley-Bourbonnais 17-0 Marriyon Rogers took a kickoff at his own 3 and after slipping through the middle he broke free and went 97 yards for a touchdown to get his team and the hometown crowd roaring.
In a game that was running past Dispatch-Argus deadline, the Rocks had rallied for a 21-20 halftime lead. They took advantage of three Bradley-Bourbonnais fumbles in the third quarter to add to the lead which was 35-20 after three quarters at press time.
For a full story with quotes, please see QCOnline.com.
The Boilermakers took advantage of a short field to drive for a field goal, but the Rocks got it rolling after that.
With quarterbacks Devin Swift and Eli Reese rotating series, Swift finally got the offense going with a couple big Rogers runs got the Rocks deep in B-B territory. On a third down at the 21, Swift rolled to the right, stopped quickly and found Victor Guzman crossing the middle at the 5. Guzman raced untouched into the end zone. His kick pulled the Rocks with 20-14.
RI coach Ben Hammer called timeout before the ensuing kick and set up a play for kicker Peter Kimba to pop his kickoff high and down the right sideline. Perry Slater raced to the spot of the return, knocked the ball away from the B-B return man and recovered the kick.
Swift came back in and threw what his team thought was a TD to JáKye Hill. However, that was called back by one of 22 penalty flags thrown in the half. Swift, though, came back two plays later to fire a laser to Guzman at the goal line for a TD.
Guzman's kick made it 21-20.
Bradley did drive deep into Rocky territory with some nifty running of quarterback Keaton Schmidt, but a 36-yard field goal attempt hit the cross bar, went high into the air and landed less than a foot from going over the bar.
Swift continued to shine in the third quarter with a 23-yard TD pass to Hill on a perfect strike just over the hands of the defender in the end zone.
Then, on a third and long play, Swift found Slater behind the defense and Hill outran everyone 70 yards for a score.
Early in the game, a couple special teams mistakes, a fumble and an incomplete pass on a fourth down at the RI 32 gave the Boilers three golden opportunities to score and they cashed in on each.