PORT BYRON — Guy Dierikx is entering his fourth season as the Riverdale football coach, and the former multi-sport standout for the Rams is convinced that the program is on the verge of solid success in the Three Rivers Conference.
“We have a young, but extremely talented, roster this season," Dierikx said, "and the difference is that these players have experienced success at the lower levels and are dedicated to establishing a culture that promotes the kind of hard work that will translate into winning.”
Dierikx is impressed with the leadership and tone that has been set with his returning starters and varsity letter-winners from last year’s 2-7 team.
“The starters that are returning were strong contributors to our team, and in fact, some were all-conference performers as underclassmen,” Dierikx said. “One of the reasons I have such high expectations for this season centers on the hard work and long hours our players put in this summer as these guys have come together and learned to play as a team, and their conditioning and strength training has been impressive.”
The Rams are counting on a core group of upperclassmen to lead the way this year.
“We have multiple impact players returning on the offensive and defensive line in Owen Beckett, Matt Lowe, Jeff Staken, Gabe Willems, Bryan Caves and Brady Reed, and several guys gained solid experience in the offensive backfield last year as well,” Dierikx said. “Carson Eberoth returns at quarterback and in the defensive backfield, Devin Gephart, Jason Smith and Ely Pettit gained valuable experience at running back and on defense.”
Although last season’s 2-7 record might not seem all that notable on its own accord, Dierikx had a different impression of the step forward the program experienced last year.
“A consistently positive attitude and sincere dedication to training and to each other led last year’s squad to two wins, and considering that the group of seniors on the team had never won a game from fifth grade on up, and in fact, as a freshman group, they didn’t even score one point, I was very proud of our accomplishments,” said Dierikx.
Could a winning record and playoff appearance be in store for this season’s Riverdale team?
“For the first time in several years, and fifth time in school history, I’m convinced that we are primed to move our program forward and compete for a spot in the playoffs,” Dierikx suggested.