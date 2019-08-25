CAMBRIDGE — The 2018 prep football season was a historic one for the Ridgewood co-op.
Making an impressive turnaround from a winless '17 campaign, the Spartans finished 5-4 last fall for the first winning season since the gridiron partnership between AlWood and Cambridge began in 2010.
Only one important piece of an otherwise successful season was missing — a berth in the state playoffs. Ridgewood ended up being one of 18 teams that had the postseason door closed to it due to a low number of playoff points.
"It was sad, thinking about being so close, but not getting there," said senior lineman Alex Johnson, one of three returning two-way starters for a Spartan squad that finished fifth in the Lincoln Trail Conference with a 3-4 record.
"It drives us more this year, because we want to show the community we can get there. Every single one of us is driven to do what it takes to get to the playoffs."
The pursuit of that goal will be made tougher by the fact the Spartans graduated 12 players, 11 of whom were starters.
However, second-year head coach Bruce Redding feels that the combination of returning talent, the players coming up from the fresh-soph level, and the motivational fuel provided by last year's playoff near-miss could considerably close that gap.
"It's definitely not easy to replace those guys, but these guys are trying their hardest to fill their shoes and create their own memories," he said. "The drive has actually increased. We saw the light at the end of the tunnel; we just didn't get through the door."
One of the players hoping to help push Ridgewood through the postseason door is senior quarterback/defensive back Logan Nodine, who succeeds the graduated Cole Franks under center.
A standout on defense for the Spartans last fall, Nodine did start two games at quarterback when Franks was sidelined with an injury, helping prepare him for the greater role he will take.
"Last year was disappointing, especially after all the work we put in, but I think we'll have a pretty good team (this year) and a good shot at the playoffs," he stated. "With all the seniors we had last year, not a lot of us were able to play; I was lucky to be one of them.
"Now's a good time for us to step up with a chance to take their spots, and lead the team farther this year. After being 0-9 two years ago, we want to show what we're made of."