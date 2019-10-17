CAMBRIDGE — Two weeks ago, the Ridgewood football team was riding high with a 5-0 record and a share of the Lincoln Trail Conference lead.
Now, as the Spartans prepare for this evening's senior night contest against United at Goff-Stahl Field, their thoughts have switched from a conference championship to nailing down that sixth win to clinch the co-op's first trip to the postseason.
But, even with the Red Storm coming in at 1-6 (1-4 LTC), Ridgewood coach Bruce Redding is not taking anything for granted in tonight's matchup.
"We know their record is not as good as they want it to be, but that's a program that's got some good talent," Redding said. "They're fast, they play hard and don't give up, so we cannot take them for granted. If we let our guard down, they're going to run right over us."
After falling from its share of first place with a 44-0 loss to undefeated Class 1A state power Annawan-Wethersfield two weeks ago, the Spartans (5-2, 3-2) traveled to Biggsville last Friday and came up short in their second crack at clinching a playoff spot, falling 18-8 to a West Central club that, at 4-3, is likewise fighting for a playoff position.
"We definitely did much better than the week before," Redding said of last week's performance. "Our defense played really well for the most part; our offense had its ups and downs. We're still not even close to what got us to 5-0. We've got to continue the ups, not the downs. We just need to focus on us, and the way we play football.
You have free articles remaining.
"If we play our game, it'll take care of itself. It's about getting back to what got us our five wins, playing Spartan football. It's a little slump in our season; we'll get back on track and we'll be ready."
The chance to clinch a playoff berth is an especially big deal for Ridgewood — and not just because of missing out on a playoff berth because of a lack of playoff points in a 5-4 season.
It has been a decade since either one of the co-op's component schools has enjoyed the atmosphere of playoff football. Cambridge's last playoff team was in 2007; AlWood last reached the postseason in '09, in the final year of the AlWood & ROWVA co-op program.
"We're just getting after it now," said Redding. "We're ready to take care of business."
Preparing for a United squad that has shown steady progress the last four weeks — including a 28-26 win over Stark County two weeks ago — Redding hopes his club can feed off the senior night excitement and use it to give the home crowd more to be excited about.
"There should be a lot of energy and a lot of excitement," he said. "We're expecting another big crowd (tonight), and hopefully the kids will come out, play at full tempo and give everybody a good show."