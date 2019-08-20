For the last five seasons, Quad-Cities area football and basketball fans have been able to keep track of some of their favorite teams at home or away.
QCSportsnet will return for its sixth season doing live play-by-play on the internet for five Q-C area schools — Moline, Rock Island, United Township, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley. QCSportsnet.com will air each of these teams' football and boys' basketball teams both home and away.
The organization's owner and founder Ken Jacoby said teams will also have select girls' basketball games aired live, plus postseason games in football, boys' basketball and girls' basketball.
The network also is branching out into a live, local fantasy football show beginning this fall.
Fun with fantasy football: For Fantasy Sake live feed at QCSportsnet.com will begin Sept. 1 and run every Sunday morning through Dec. 22 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. live at Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar & Grill at 1228 30th St., in Rock Island.
Three former newspaper sportswriters — DJ Jarvis, Nathan Joyce and Doug Green — will host the shows that will bring fans up to date on the latest news and injuries and give their best insights on fantasy picks before the weekend's NFL games.
Jarvis, a former Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline and Quad City Times part-timer, is a contributor to FakePigskin.com and DynastyLeagueFootball.com.
Joyce was a sports copy editor at the Dispatch-Argus and also wrote a weekly fantasy column for the Rochester (Minn.) Post Bulletin from 2015-18.
Green was a sports writer for the QC Times and Dispatch-Argus and is a senior writer for DynastyLeagueFootball.com.
For more information about For Fantasy Sake, email to ForFantasySakeQC@gmail.com, call 309-738-6067 or go to Instagram or Twitter @FFSQC.
Five teams, five play-by-play men: Jacoby, a former Quad City Mallards play-by-play voice, has called Rock Island games for the past seven years and will handle the Rocks' broadcasts.
Redrick Terry, a WHBF-TV morning news anchor, will call the Moline Maroons for his second season. Joe Winkel, a UT graduate, will handle the Panthers for his seventh season.
Quad Cities River Bandits play-by-play voice Jason Kempf will cover the Bettendorf Bulldogs. And Justen Ransom, the news producer at WHBF-TV moves from a fill-in role last year to the lead broadcaster for the Pleasant Valley Spartans.
Jacoby can only run QCSportsnet with the help of the many advertisers he gets. He is always looking for new sponsors and he can be contacted at 309-912-5135 or via email at ken@qcsportsnet.com.