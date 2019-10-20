Eight weeks down, one week to go.
By Saturday evening, the playoff pairings will be determined in Illinois high school football.
At this point, there are several playoff spots solidified. There are others still to sort out in both states.
Let's take a look at the playoff picture involving metro and area teams heading into Week 9.
Western Big 6
Sterling (8-0) and Rock Island (6-2) are guaranteed to hear its names called for the playoffs on Oct. 26. Alleman (5-3) is playoff eligible and should have enough points to get in even with a Week 9 home stumble to Rock Island.
Rock Island, meanwhile, could possibly earn a first-round home playoff game if it can get to seven victories.
Moline (4-4) and Quincy (4-4) square off at Flinn Stadium next Friday. The winner is playoff eligible. The loser is done for the season.
Three Rivers Conference
Morrison (8-0, 5-0) wins the outright Rock Division title with a victory over Orion in Week 9. The Mustangs, who have relied on a stingy defense all season, should be at home for the opening round of the playoffs.
Sterling Newman (6-1) is an automatic qualifier with its six wins. Orion (5-3) and Fulton (5-3) are playoff eligible. Fulton closes at Newman next Saturday.
In the Mississippi Division, Princeton (7-1) and Hall (6-2) are in. Kewanee (5-3) became playoff eligible with its win over Sherrard on Friday. The Boilermakers can strength their position with a Week 9 win at home against Hall.
Lincoln Trail Conference
Annawan-Wethersfield (8-0) has clinched the LTC and can conclude a perfect regular season with win over Stark County. A-W should garner a high seed in Class 1A and begin the playoffs at home.
Ridgewood (6-2) solidified a playoff spot, the school's first as a co-op, with Friday's win over United. Mercer County (5-3) beat six-win Princeville to become playoff eligible. The Golden Eagles close with two-win Mid-County.