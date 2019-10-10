Minutes after the Illinois High School Association announced a decision last spring to switch to a district football format, the wheels started turning.
In a very close vote to OK the proposal, many of those backing the idea had second thoughts when learning their district included games that would take them on one-way trips up to four hours or more.
Rumors soon came that there would be a re-vote this fall to abolish the district plan. To do so, though, that meant a new proposal needed to be written, handed over to the IHSA and eventually voted on in mid-December.
The first proposal has been sent to the IHSA this week and includes Moline, Rock Island and the Western Big 6 among the 28 who have signed off on the proposition.
Under the new proposal, starting in 2021 schools would remain in their conferences and play an 8-game regular season and 48 teams would make the postseason in each class, allowing for 16 first-round games and 16 teams getting a bye. All teams who do not make the playoffs will have the opportunity to play a ninth game if they choose.
"For us, it allows the eight schools in the Big 6 to stay together," RI coach Ben Hammer said. "What I think is big is that it makes sure that everyone's ninth game will be meaningful and competitive. Even the teams not in the playoffs will get to play a game against someone very much like them."
One of the other keys those who have worked on the proposal believe is important is this takes the pressure off coaches and athletic directors having to search for wins to get to five in order to make the postseason.
Under this proposal, three-win teams would very likely reach the playoffs. And, under the 48-team brackets, those 3-5 teams would not have to play an 8-0 or most 7-1 teams because those top qualifiers draw a bye.
"My biggest feeling is we put in a lot of time and effort to get this current Western Big 6 with Geneseo and Sterling," WB6 representative Bob Swanson said. "Football is obviously not the lone sport in the conference, but is the most noted and we don't want it to go away in two years.
"I signed as an individual, not as the Western Big 6's line vote. I think Geneseo and Sterling are both strongly for it and I believe there are others. One of the things the district thing will do is be very costly. Moline will have way too much travel, we would lose some long-time rivalries and it will hurt a lot of schools because of not playing rivals, which will hurt ticket sales and concessions.
Added Moline coach Mike Morrissey, "The money thing is a big deal. With all the travel and the smaller crowds, it is going to wind up hurting all of our sports. We will wind up having to take money away from some lower-revenue sports and that is not fair to anyone."
With any proposal, there will be some cons that go with the pros.
Orion coach Chip Filler is completely against this new plan and it comes down to one thing — The "Everyone's a Winner" attitude.
"I am a firm believer in winning your way into the postseason," Filler said. "The Geneseo streak and our current five-year streak are things the schools take pride in because it means you are winning every year. I don't like byes and I don't like getting into the playoffs with a losing record.
"We would just be building on the idea that everyone gets a ribbon or a trophy. I don't particularly like the district ideal, but I also want every game to be meaningful and knowing all you have to do is win three of eight games is not that."
Morrissey understands that argument, but hopes everyone takes a look closely at this plan and gives it a chance.
"We are behind this 100 percent, but I do see what Chip is saying," Morrissey said. "At the same time, Iowa had a school that made it in at 4-5, beat the No. 1 team and reached the semifinals last year. And for the smaller schools, like an Alleman or Geneseo, they would become a real tough out in their smaller class, even if they get in with three wins just because of the competition they play."
After the proposal is submitted to the IHSA, it will go out to Town Hall meetings in early November for feedback. Then the IHSA’s Legislative Commission will vote on Nov. 25 on whether to send it to an all-school ballot. If that is successful, the schools will vote between Dec. 2 and Dec. 16, with the results revealed on Dec. 17.
Both Hammer and Morrissey say the key now is to get out and let the entire state know about this proposal and hopefully make it the one and only proposal.
"If we wind up with a bunch of proposals, you're looking at a bunch of crabs in a bucket," Hammer said. "You have no idea what you will get, but if we find one proposal that gives us a better chance.'
Added Morrissey, "I think more people are just looking it over closer and will be all in on this. Others may need some more time. The problem comes when we start seeing a whole bunch of different proposals and we wind up with the IHSA just sticking with what they have with districts in 2021."