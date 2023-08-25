Illinois metro

Moline 17, Glenbard North 12: The Maroons trailed 6-0 and 12-10 before holding on for a comeback win in the fourth quarter.

Colin Frederiksen scored a rushing touchdown and a Charlise Martel field goal just before halftime made it 10-6 at the break. Moline had to overcome another deficit as a Zander Ealy touchdown catch made it 17-12 after a Martel PAT with under 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Glenbard North turned it over on downs but took advantage of a Moline botched punt to take over in Maroons’ territory late in the game, but Moline’s defense held as Glenbard North turned it over on downs with 2:49 left.

Moline was able to pick up a key first down before kneeling it to close the win.

Minooka 42, Rock Island 7: The Fritz Dieudonné era got off to a rough start as the Rocks opened the season with a fumble on the first play of the game recovered by Minooka — a playoff team last season — turned into an early 6-0 advantage. Both teams turned the ball over on downs later in the opening quarter, but Rocky was unable to take advantage or keep up with the Indians, who led 19-7 at halftime.

Rocky’s lone score was an Amare Overton touchdown catch from Jae’vion Clark-Pugh.

Minooka controlled the game from that point forward as the Rocks fell in their season opener.

Geneseo 56, Chicago Noble/Comer 0: The Maple Leafs blew out Noble/Comer for the third straight year to open the season after leading 56-0 after three quarters.

Also in the Western Big 6 Conference: Galesburg fell 53-14 to Dunlap, and state-ranked Sterling lost 28-17 to Metamora. Quincy topped city rival Quincy Notre Dame 55-12.

Iowa metro

Davenport West 13, Davenport North 6: First-year coach Dominique Nunn earned his first win as the Falcons topped the city rival Wildcats to open the season at Brady Street Stadium. It was the second straight win for West over North.

Davenport Assumption 34, Solon 7: The Knights trailed 7-6 before scoring 28 unanswered to storm to a dominant win to open the season. Angelo Jackson rushed for over 200 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Assumption plays at Davenport North next week.

Davenport Central 21, Clinton 13: The Blue Devils and River Kings went back and forth in Clinton before Central was able to hold on for the win. Clinton had the ball late in the fourth quarter but fell short of a comeback.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 33, Muscatine 24: The Muskies came within striking distance but fell short to open the season. No other information was available.

North Scott 34, Central DeWitt 7: The game was tight in the opening quarter before the Lancers pulled away to cruise to open the season. No other information was available.