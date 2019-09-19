Western Big 6
Moline (3-0, 1-0) at Alleman (0-3, 0-1)
Tonight: 7:45 p.m. at Lindberg Stadium. Twitter: @KyleH_DA. On the air: WFXN-AM 1230, foxsportsradio1230.iheart.com, QCSportrsNet.com
GameNight: The best running team in the Western Big 6 squares off against the worst. Moline comes in with 1,121 yards (280.3 per game and 7.7 yards per carry) in three games while Alleman has rushed for 291 yards (72.8 per game and 2.5 per carry). ... Alleman quarterbacks Zach Carpita and Alec Ponder sat out last week's game at Sterling with injuries, but both are back and practicing this week.
UTHS (1-2, 0-1) at Rocky (1-2, 0-1)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Almquist Field. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Rocks very easily could be 3-0 and 1-0 with a few breaks or a few less inopportune penalties. RI lost Game 1 because of a couple late interceptions and a couple of special teams errors. Then, they twice had first and 10 at the Moline 14 and could not score in a 35-28 loss to the Maroons. ... The Panthers have shown some nice balance with their running attack with three backs all over 124 yards in three games.
Sterling (3-0, 1-0) at Geneseo (3-0, 1-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Bob Reade Field. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. On the air: WJRE-FM 102.5 and regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: The Maple Leafs have allowed just 30 points in three games and only 178 total yards per game this season. ... Geneseo's Mason Jones has been good running and receiving with a combined 269 yards of total offense and five TDs. ... Sterling has three receivers with a combined 17 receptions and averaging 15.9 yards per catch.
Three Rivers Rock
Riverdale (1-2, 0-1) at Rockridge (2-1, 0-1)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Rockridge. Online: wrmj.com
GameNight: The Rockridge Rockets will try to bounce back after being shut out by Orion last Friday. ... Coach Rick Amy's 1994 state championship squad is being honored tonight in Edgington during homecoming festivities. ... With Orion on deck next week, the Rams are in need of something good to get going in a tough stretch.
Orion (3-0) at Princeton (2-1)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Princeton. Online: wrmj.com
GameNight: The Chargers finally got a win that didn't come down to the final minutes last week. They wouldn't mind another laugher, but Princeton is receiving votes in the Class 3A state-rankings. The only loss for the Tigers was 25-21 to Sterling Newman, which is Top 10-rated in 2A like Orion.
Fulton (2-1, 1-0) at Morrison (3-0, 1-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Morrison. On the air: KCLN-AM 1390 and 1390kcln.com
GameNight: This is not only a huge game in the Three Rivers Rock, but the teams are again battling for the Wooden Shoe, which Fulton has held for the last five years. ... Both teams are playing well and would like to remain that way to keep pace with Orion and Newman. ... After a loss to Princeton, Fulton outscored its next two opponents 72-26. ... Morrison has allowed just 16 points all season.
You have free articles remaining.
Three Rivers Mississippi
Sherrard (0-3, 0-1) at St. Bede (0-3, 0-1)
Tonight: 7 p.m. in Peru. Online: wrmj.com
GameNight: This is a meeting of teams really needing something to go right this season. Offense is the problem on both sides. Sherrard has scored just two touchdowns after the first half of Game 1 against Rockridge, and St. Bede had just 32 points in three games.
Hall (2-1, 1-0) at E-P (2-1, 1-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Erie.
GameNight: Both squads seek to stay unbeaten in the league, both coming off of impressive blowout wins last weekend.
Kewanee (1-2, 0-0) at Mon-Rose (0-3, 0-1)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Coach Dobry Field. On the air: WKEI-FM 100.1, WKEI-AM 1450 and regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: Kewanee started with a win, but has dropped tough games to powers Orion (35-27) and Sterling Newman (27-26). ... In last week's loss to Newman, Kavon Russell accounted for all of the Boilers' points, scoring on an interception return (70 yards), a kickoff return (89 yards), a reception (65 yards) and a 3-yard rush. He also threw for a 2-point conversion. ... Monmouth-Roseville's first two losses were by a combined three points before falling 35-12 to Hall.
Lincoln Trail
Mercer County (2-1, 1-0) at A-W (3-0, 1-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Wethersfield. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA. On the air: WRMJ-FM 102.3, WKEI-FM 102.1, wrmj.com and regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: MerCo has done it with defense (allowing 14 points per game) while Annawan-Wethersfield has rolled up 132 points (44 per game) in its first three games. ... The Golden Eagles have another tough test next week against unbeaten Ridgewood.
Ridgewood (3-0, 1-0) at Stark Co. (1-2, 0-1)
Tonight: 7 p.m. in Toulon.
GameNight: With its toughest part of the schedule ahead, the Spartans need to get a fourth win. Looming are MerCo, A-W, West Central and Princeville, who a combined 10-2.
United (0-3, 0-1) at Princeville (3-0, 1-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Princeville
GameNight: Winless and facing a very good Princeville team, United will have to put things together quickly to end its losing streak. ... The Red Storm have lost 12 straight and 23 of their last 24.