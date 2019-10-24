Western Big 6
Rocky (6-2, 5-1) at Alleman (5-3, 5-1)
Tonight: 7:45 p.m. at Lindeberg Stadium at Augustana College. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. On the air: WFXN-AM 1230, foxsportsradio1230.iheart.com, QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: Rock Island is No. 18 in the Class 6A points rankings. Alleman is No. 25 in Class 3A. ... Both teams are very balanced on offense. Alleman has run for 1,139 yards and passed for 948. The Rocks have rushed for 1,555 yards and passed for 1,094 yards.
Moline (4-4, 3-3) at Quincy (4-4, 3-3)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Flinn Stadium. Twitter: @SchuckWHIG. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: With 38 playoff points, Moline would almost assuredly get into the postseason with a fifth win. Quincy, on the other hand, might need some help with 33 points. ... Moline has a chance to have two 1,000-yard rushers this regular season. Junior Kaeden Dreifurst needs 108 yards (and his 892 yards are in just six games) and senior Aboubacar Barry needs 196 yards (his 804 yards in right around six total games).
UTHS (1-7, 0-6) at Geneseo (3-5, 1-5)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Bob Reade Field. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. On the air: WJRE-FM 102.5, QCSportsNet.com, regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: Neither team has won in the last five games. Geneseo started 3-0 and has lost five straight; United Township started 1-1 and has lost its next six. ... Geneseo has no rusher with more than 373 yards this season and have only passed for 412 yards. ... UT running back Cayne Smith leads the team with 497 rushing yards but on just 68 carries.
Three Rivers Rock
Orion (5-3, 3-2) at Morrison (8-0, 5-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Bud Cole Field. Twitter: @ThomasS76083486. Online: wrmj.com
GameNight: Having become playoff eligible by shutting out Bureau Valley 55-0 in its regular-season home finale, Orion looks to lock up its sixth straight postseason trip. ... Morrison looks for its first win over the Chargers since 2016 and wrap up its first perfect regular season since 2009, when the Mustangs won the first of their two Class 2A state championships.
Riverdale (3-5, 1-4) at BV (0-8, 0-5)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Bureau Valley HS, Manlius.
GameNight: Eliminated from playoff consideration after a heartbreaking 14-7 home loss to Sterling Newman, Riverdale is playing for its best finish since its last winning season and playoff appearance in 2011. ... BV looks to end on a high note, having last won in last year's season finale.
Rockridge (3-5) at St. Bede (1-7)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at St. Bede Academy, Peru. Online: wrmj.com
GameNight: Both teams are playing out the string tonight, with Rockridge looking to finish strong after last Friday's 27-13 loss to Morrison eliminated the Rockets from the postseason for the first time since 2009. ... St. Bede got into the win column last week by edging Erie-Prophetstown 24-23.
Fulton (5-3, 4-1) at Newman (7-1, 4-1)
Saturday: Noon at Roscoe Eades Stadium, Sterling.
GameDay: With Morrison having clinched the TRAC Rock Division's automatic playoff berth, this matinee is essentially a battle for second place, with Fulton looking to nail down its fourth straight playoff berth and fifth in the last six years by earning its sixth victory.
Three Rivers Miss.
Princeton (7-1, 5-0) at E-P (2-6, 1-4)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Mosher Field, Prophetstown.
GameNight: Princeton is looking to close out a perfect division title run with a victory this evening, while Erie-Prophetstown looks for the upset win to end on a high note and post its best record since going 4-5 in 2015.
Sherrard (1-7, 1-4) at Mon-Rose (3-5, 2-3)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Coach Dobry Field, Monmouth. On the air: WMOI-FM 97.7, radiomonmouth.com, wrmj.com
GameNight: Monmouth-Roseville looks to salvage a .500 finish in conference play with a win tonight after last Friday's 42-13 loss at Princeton eliminated the 2018 Class 3A quarterfinalists from playoff contention. ... With a win, Sherrard would match last year's won-loss record.
Hall (6-2, 4-1) at Kewanee (5-3, 4-1)
Saturday: 1 p.m. at Kewanee HS Stadium.
GameNight: Tonight's matchup determines who will finish second in the division, with Princeton having clinched the automatic playoff spot. For Kewanee, it is a chance to officially lock up its third trip to the postseason in the last four years after missing the playoffs last fall.
Lincoln Trail
Stark Co. (3-5, 2-4) at A-W (8-0, 6-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, Kewanee. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA. On the air: WKEI-FM 102.1, regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: Having locked up its third LTC title in the last four years, Annawan-Wethersfield now looks to put the icing on the cake and post the first perfect regular season in the co-op's history. Separately, Annawan's last unbeaten season was in 1990; Wethersfield was last perfect in 1997.
MerCo (5-3, 4-2) at Mid-Co. (2-6, 1-5)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Adams Field, Oneida. On the air: WRMJ-FM 102.3, wrmj.com
GameNight: Having allowed just 13 points during its three-game winning streak, Mercer County looks to add to its momentum and officially make it 11 playoff appearances in 11 seasons by winning four straight for the first time since 2016. ... Mid-County looks to finish on a high note by beating the Golden Eagles for the second straight year.
Ridgewood (6-2, 4-2) at Princeville (6-2, 4-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Tom Bruna Field.
GameNight: After locking up the first playoff berth in co-op history, Ridgewood now looks to possibly secure a share of second place in the LTC and strengthen its chances for a first-round home postseason game with a win. ... Princeville's last loss to the Spartans was a 28-27 decision in 2016.
W. Central (4-4, 2-4) at United (1-7, 1-5)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at United HS, Monmouth.
GameNight: West Central has a lot on the line in tonight's matchup, needing a win to become eligible for its first playoff appearance since 2012 and just its second since the program began in 2005. ... A win would give United multiple victories for the first time since its last playoff trip in '15.