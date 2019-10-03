Western Big 6
Galesburg (1-4, 0-3) at Moline (3-2, 2-1)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Browning Field. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. On the air: WRMJ-AM 120, foxsportsradio1230,iheart.com, QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: After having an eight-game winning streak before losing in last year's Class 7A second-round of the playoffs, the Maroons have yet to win more than one game in a row this season. ... Despite being winless in the Western Big 6, all three of Galesburg's losses are by a combined 16 points.
Sterling (5-0, 3-0) at RI (3-2, 2-1)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Almquist Field. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: A weakness for the Rocks this season is a huge Golden Warriors strength. Quarterbacks have run 58 times for 333 yards (5.7 yards per rush) this season and Sterling signal-caller Cooper Willman has run for 528 yards (8.0 per carry) and six TDs. ... RI's Devin Swift (QB), Tommy Smith (OT) and Terrance Russell (OG) return from suspension this week. ... Sterling athletic director and offensive line coach Greg King will be back on the Almquist turf for the first time since 2001 when he wrapped up his assistant coaching career with the Rocks.
Geneseo (3-2, 1-2) at Quincy (3-2, 2-1)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Flinn Stadium. Twitter: @WHIG. On the air: WJRE-FM 102.5, regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: Playing several sophomores in the defensive backfield, the Maple Leafs will get a huge test against a Quincy team that loves to throw the ball. The usually run-happy Blue Devils have throw 134 passes and run the ball 159 times. QB Lucas Reis has thrown for 870 yards and 15 TDs. ... Quincy RB Adonte Crider is listed as probable after missing last week's game.
Three Rivers Rock
Newman (4-1, 1-1) at Rockridge (2-3, 0-3)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Rockridge HS in Edgington. Twitter: @rockridgesports, @BrianWeidman. Online: wrmj.com
GameNight: The Rockets come in with a three-game losing streak. ... Rockridge has been outscored 131-163 this season. ... State-rated (No. 8 2A) Newman will likely be angry after losing to Morrison 18-6 last week. That was just the fifth time since 2001 the Comets were held without a touchdown.
Fulton (3-2, 2-1) at Orion (4-1, 2-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Charger Field. Twitter: @ThomasS76083486. On the air: wrmj.com, KCLN-AM 1390, 139kcln.com
GameNight: The Chargers bounced back strong last week, routing Riverdale 33-3 a week after a 44-0 loss at Princeton. ... The Steamers also bounced back from a shutout loss to Morrison by pounding Rockridge. ... Despite one shutout each, both teams have explosive offenses. Fulton averages 27.4 points per game and Orion 21.4.
Bureau Valley (0-5, 0-2) at Morrison (5-0, 3-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Bud Cole Field
GameNight: This doesn't look like much of a matchup. Morrison averages better than 30 points per game and BV is allowing more than 40 a game. Ranked No. 6 in 1A, Morrison has surrendered 22 points on defense so far this season.
Riverdale (2-3) at Sherrard (1-4)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Clifford King Field. Twitter: @KyleH_DA. Online: wrmj.com
GameNight: If Riverdale's Rams want to stay in the playoff race, this is a must game, needing at least five victories to qualify for the postseason. They have Fulton and Newman looming ahead. ... Sherrard is starting to find a little offensive groove with 56 points in its last two games.
Three Rivers Mississippi
Mon-Rose (1-4, 0-2) at E-P (2-3, 1-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Mosher Field, Prophetstown
GameNight: Another game that is very important for the E-P Panthers if they want to stay in playoff contention. ... Monmouth-Roseville is looking to build off its win over Bureau Valley last week.
Kewaneee (3-2, 2-0) at St. Bede (0-5, 0-3)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at St. Bede Academy in Peru. On the air: WKEI-FM 100.1, WKEI-AM 1450, regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: Riding a two-game winning streak, the Boilermakers look to keep the positive vibes rolling against a struggling Bruins team. ... Kewanee has scored 26, 27 or 28 points in all five games this season.
Lincoln Trail
A-W (5-0, 3-0) at Ridgewood (5-0, 3-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Goff-Stahl Field in Cambridge. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA. On the air: WKEI-FM 102.1, regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: Up against an unbeaten foe for the second straight week, the A-W Titans look to continue strong play that has them ranked No. 4 in 1A. ... The Titans have allowed just 14 points in the last three games. ... Ridgewood did not move the ball much in the second half of last week's 20-6 win over Mercer County and that won't work against an A-W team that can score points. ... A-W averages 36.4 points per game and Ridgewood 31.8.
W. Central (3-2, 1-2) at Mercer Co. (2-3, 1-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at George Pratt Memorial Field in Aledo. On the air: WRMJ-FM 102.3, wrmj.com
GameNight: With a couple of winnable games coming up, the Golden Eagles must win tonight or there will likely be no postseason this year. The program last missed the playoffs in 1995.
Stark Co. (2-3, 0-2) at United (0-5, 0-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at United HS in Monmouth
GameNight: United was close last week in a 12-7 loos to Mid-County. The Red Storm, who have been held to one score in three games, get another opponent who they could have success against, a team that allows nearly 20 points per game.
Mid-County (2-3, 1-2) at Princeville (4-1, 2-1)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Tom Bruna Field
GameNight: After last Saturday's loss at A-W, Princeville looks to rebound and deny the Cougars their first two-game winning streak of the season.
Saturday WB6
UTHS (1-4, 0-3) at Alleman (2-3, 2-1)
Saturday: 7:45 p.m. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: After an 0-3 start, the Pioneers have settled in. Their 15-13 win at Geneseo last weekend was more of what they expected — a lot of carries by Nate Sheets (160 rushing yards) and a solid passing game (8 for 9 passes for 98 yards). ... Two early turnovers hurt the Panthers in last week's 55-21 loss to Moline. Miscues have been troublesome as they have given up at least 42 points in the three WB6 games.