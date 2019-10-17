WESTERN BIG 6
Geneseo (3-4, 1-4) at Moline (3-4, 2-3)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Browning Field. Twitter: @Dox5. On the air: WFXN-AM 1230, WJRE-FM 102.5, foxsportsradio1230.iheart.com, QCSportsNet.com, regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: With Moline's forfeit loss to Rock Island announced Wednesday for using an ineligible player, the loser of this game will be out of the IHSA playoff race. ... Moline will be without the Big 6's leading rusher, Kaeden Dreifurst, as he must sit out his second suspension game handed out by the IHSA. ... Geneseo is starting six sophomores. ... Moline's No. 2 running back, Aboubacar Barry, sat out last week's game at Sterling, but has been practicing this week.
Quincy (4-3, 3-2) at Rocky (5-2, 4-1)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Almquist Field. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: With their forfeit win over Moline, the Rocks get an official shutout with a 1-0 victory. That takes the RI defensive average from 26.9 points per game (tied for sixth in the league) to 21.9 (third in the WB6). ... The Blue Devils are one of the most balanced teams in the league with 218 rushing attempts and 180 passes ... Quincy QB Lucas Reis (1,177 yards, 18 TDs) has thrown for 400 more yards than the second-best QB, United Township's Daslah Geadeyan. ... The Rocks are third best in the league with 944 passing yards and 10 TDs.
Galesburg (2-5, 1-4) at Alleman (4-3, 4-1)
Tonight: 7:45 p.m. at Augustana's Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island. Twitter: @sbatt79
GameNight: The Pioneers are just one game out of the Big 6 lead, but still in need of one more win to get into the IHSA playoffs. ... Alleman has completed 42 passes this season with an average of 19.2 yards per reception. ... Silver Streaks RB Dillon McBride ran for 320 yards in the team's first six games and 168 last week. ... After scoring 23 points in an 0-3 start to the season, Alleman is averaging 28.8 points per game in their four-game winning streak.
Sterling (7-0, 5-0) at UTHS (1-6, 0-5)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Soule Bowl, East Moline. Twitter: @KyleH_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Panthers have scored 183 points this season, they had just 52 last year, 140 in 2017 and 106 in 2016. At their current rate, they would finish with 235 points. ... Sterling RB Jahshawn Howard will likely not play tonight with concussion symptoms. His backup, Noel Aponte, is just 20 yards behind Howard's 643 and has scored a league-high 15 TDs.
THREE RIVERS ROCK
Morrison (7-0, 4-0) at Rockridge (3-4, 1-4)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Rockridge HS, Edgington. Online: wrmj.com
GameNight: It is another must-win game for Rockridge if it wants to avoid staying home from the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. The Rockets stayed in the postseason picture with last week's 36-20 win at Bureau Valley. … A win would lock up at least a share of the Rock Division title for Morrison and the league's automatic playoff berth.
Bureau Valley (0-7, 0-4) at Orion (4-3, 2-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Charger Field. Online: wrmj.com
GameNight: Looking to shake off its first two-game losing streak this season, Orion needs a win to become eligible for its sixth straight playoff berth. The Chargers have a golden senior night opportunity against a BV club that has been outscored 283-66 this year.
Fulton (5-2) at Hall (5-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Richard Nesti Stadium, Spring Valley. On the air: KCLN-AM 1390, 1390kcln.com
GameNight: This is this week's TRAC crossover game. ... Ahead of next weekend's regular-season finale against conference rival Sterling Newman, Fulton looks to run its winning streak four straight as it remains in the hunt for a TRAC Rock title, depending on how Morrison fares tonight and next Friday.
Newman (6-1, 3-1) at Riverdale (3-4, 1-3)
Saturday: Noon at Riverdale HS, Port Byron. Twitter: @ThomasS76083486
GameDay: Playing the second of three straight Three Rivers Rock Division Saturday matinees, Newman can tie Fulton for second in the conference and keep the pressure on league-leading Morrison with a win. … Riverdale needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive.
THREE RIVERS MISSISSIPPI
Kewanee (4-3, 3-1) at Sherrard (1-6, 1-3)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Clifford King Field. On the air: WKEI-AM 100.1, WKEI-AM 1450, wrmj.com, regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: Kewanee looks to bounce back from last Friday's 49-7 loss to division leader Princeton and earn a win to become playoff-eligible for the third time in four seasons after missing the postseason last fall. … Celebrating senior night, Sherrard hopes to sends its veterans out with a home-field win.
E-P (2-5, 1-3) at St. Bede (0-7, 0-5)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at St. Bede Academy, Peru.
GameNight: This is a battle for pride. Erie-Prophetstown looks to triple last year's victory total and maintain the progress it has shown in Jesse Abbott's second year as head coach, while the host Bruins look to get in the win column and stop an eight-game losing streak dating to last season.
Mon-Rose (3-4, 2-2) at Princeton (6-1, 4-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Bryant Field. On the air: WMOI-FM 97.7, radiomonmouth.com
GameNight: Needing to win out to stay in the hunt for its first consecutive playoff appearances since 2007-08, Monmouth-Roseville faces a tall order against a Princeton club ranked No. 9 statewide in Class 3A. ... With a victory, Princeton can clinch a share of the Mississippi Division title and lock up the league's automatic playoff berth.
LINCOLN TRAIL
United (1-6, 1-4) at Ridgewood (5-2, 3-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Goff-Stahl Field, Cambridge. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA
GameNight: After back-to-back losses following a 5-0 start, Ridgewood looks to mark senior night by earning a co-op best sixth win and clinch the Spartans' first playoff berth since the co-op began in 2010. … Cambridge last made the postseason in 2007; AlWood in '09 in a co-op with ROWVA.
Princeville (6-1, 4-1) at Mercer Co. (4-3, 3-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at George Pratt Memorial Field, Aledo. On the air: WRMJ-FM 102.3, wrmj.com
GameNight: Mercer County's bid for its first three-game winning streak of the season will be tested by a Princeville club that mathematically is still in the hunt to repeat as LTC champions. … Wins tonight and next week assure the Golden Eagles of 11 playoff trips in 11 seasons.
A-W (7-0, 5-0) at West Central (4-3, 2-3)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at West Central HS, Biggsville. On the air: WKEI-FM 102.1, regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: An eighth straight win for A-W would lock up the LTC's automatic playoff berth and clinch at least a share of the conference title, pending the outcome of the Princeville-Mercer County game. … These last two weeks are crucial for West Central, which looks to reach the postseason for the first time since 2012.
Mid-Co. (2-5, 1-4) at Stark Co. (2-5, 1-4)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Gary Johnson Field, Wyoming.
GameNight: Tonight's matchup is about jousting for a higher spot in the LTC standings, with the teams tied for sixth with United in the eight-team league.