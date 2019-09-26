Western Big 6
Moline (2-2, 1-1) at UTHS (1-3, 0-2)
Tonight: 5:30 p.m. at Soule Bowl. Twitter: @Dox5. On the air: WFXN-AM 1230, foxsportsradio1230.iheart.com, QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: Tied heading into the fourth quarter last Friday, the Panthers were outscored 28-6 in the final period. UT coach Nick Welch saw more positives than negatives. "I know we are getting better. Right now, we are at that point where we have to learn how to win a game," Welch said. ... Moline running back Kaeden Dreifurst sat out last Friday's game and Aboubacar Barry went out early in the first quarter with a lower leg injury and did not return. There has been no report about availability this week for either player. ... The prelim (freshmen) has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday to allow for an earlier varsity start on what's forecast to be a stormy night.
Alleman (1-3, 1-1) at Geneseo (3-1, 1-1)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Bob Reade Field. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. On the air: WJRE-FM 102.5, regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: After surrendering just 535 total yards in its first three games, Geneseo allowed 282 yards (264 rushing) to Sterling last Friday. ... The Pioneers threw for 219 yards last week against Moline with Zach Carpita and Alec Ponder sharing the quarterback duties. That will continue, according to coach Todd Depoorter: "We will keep playing both guys because I like their strong characteristics and production."
Three Rivers Rock
Bureau Valley (0-4) at Mon-Rose (0-4)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Coach Dobry Field.
GameNight: Both teams look for that first win of the season. The Storm are allowing an average of 46 points per game. ... The Titans have been in three of their four setbacks.
Three Rivers Miss.
E-P (2-2, 1-1) at Kewanee (2-2, 1-0)
Tonight: 5:30 p.m. at Kewanee HS. Twitter: @KyleH_DA. On the air: WKEI-FM 100.1, WKEI-AM 1450, regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: It may sound early for games with huge playoff implications, but both of these two-win teams need a win in a big way. Erie-Prophetstown still has Newman (4-0) and Princeton (3-1) and Kewanee must play Princeton and Hall (3-1).
Lincoln Trail
Princeville (4-0, 2-0) at A-W (4-0, 2-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Wethersfield. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA. On the air: WKEI-FM 102.1, regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: Two teams who are very talented and very dominant. The Titans are beating opponents by 26.5 points per game and the Princes are averaging victories by 28.3 points per game.
United (0-4, 0-2) at Mid-Co. (1-3, 0-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Oneida
GameNight: The Red Storm gave a very strong Princeville team a tussle, losing 35-21.
Saturday
Rock Island (2-2, 1-1) at Galesburg (1-3, 0-2)
Saturday: 11 a.m. at Van Dyke Field. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: Rock Island coach Ben Hammer did not have a regular week. Because of a threat at the high school Wednesday, several students went home for the day, including numerous football players. That left the Rocks with not enough players to practice. "Normally, we have what we call a sprint-through with no pads on Thursday morning and then an academic study hall in the afternoon. This week, we had the study hall in the morning and a practice with pads in the afternoon," Hammer said. Kickoff also got pushed back a day by the threat of poor weather. ... The freshman game remains the prelim at 9 a.m. for the Big 6 contest.
Rockridge (2-2, 0-2) at Fulton (2-2, 1-1)
Saturday: 11:30 a.m. at Fulton HS. On the air: wrmj.com, KCLN-AM 1390, 1390kcln.com
GameNight: After a strong start to the season, the Rockets have suffered losses to Orion and Riverdale and are winless in the Three Rivers Rock. ... The Steamers have wins over teams who are a combined 0-8. The two losses are against teams a collective 7-1.
MerCo (2-2, 1-1) at Ridgewood (4-0, 2-0)
Saturday: 1 p.m. at Goff-Stahl Field. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA. On the air: WRMJ-FM 102.3, wrmj.com
GameDay: Oddly enough, this LTC contest is a very big game for the 4-0 Spartans. They still have games against Annawan-Wethersfield (4-0), Princeville (4-0) and at West Central (3-1). They are low on playoff points meaning 5-4 may not be good enough again to qualify for the postseason. ... Mercer County also needs a win to feel good about its playoff hopes.
Morrison (4-0, 2-0) at Newman (4-0, 1-0)
Saturday: 7 p.m. at Roscoe Eades Stadium.
GameNight: It is a pivotal game in the Three Rivers Rock. Morrison averages 33.8 points per game and Newman puts up 30.5. But this one will come down to the defenses, with Morrison allowing 16 points so far this season.