Western Big 6
Moline (4-2, 3-1) at Sterling (6-0, 4-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Roscoe Eades Stadium. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: Easily the biggest game in the new Western Big 6 Conference. ... The teams are 1-2 in rushing this season, Sterling has run for 1,962 yards (327 yards per game and 6.2 yards per carry) and Moline has run for 1,938 yards (323 yards per game and 7.2 yards per carry). ... Moline RB Aboubacar Barry (82-618, 9 TDs) is a game-time decision with an ankle injury. Said Moline coach Mike Morrissey: "He is staying off his feet this week and we will see how it feels and looks (tonight)." ... Morrissey's biggest worry is Sterling QB Cooper Willman and what he brings to the offense. "Their quarterback is really special," said Morrissey. "With all he can do, it makes the other backs so much better. When they can mix and match they are deadly."
Rocky (3-3, 2-2) at Geneseo (3-3, 1-3)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Bob Reade Field. Twitter: @Dox5. On the air: QCSportsNet.com, WJRE-FM 102.5 and regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: This is the first meeting between these two schools since 1940, according to Geneseo football records. ... This is close to being a must-win game for both sides. The Rocks still must play Quincy and Alleman; Geneseo still has Moline and United Township. ... Not sure if this is any sort of record, but Rock Island has had five different players throw a pass and each has completed a pass.
UTHS (1-5, 0-4) at Galesburg (1-5, 0-4)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Van Dyke Field. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: Because of some confusion, only one player was ejected in last Saturday's United Township at Alleman game. That was Lamont Hill, who will also have to sit out tonight's game. ... Neither team has playoff hopes and both are looking for their first conference win. ... UT's Daslah Geadeyan had a huge game last weekend with 293 passing yards and three TDs.
Alleman (3-3, 3-1) at Quincy (4-2, 3-1)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Flinn Stadium. Twitter: @SchuckWHIG
GameNight: Alleman RB Nate Sheets has carried the ball 65 times for 447 yards in his last two games. ... After playing an old-fashioned shootout in a 41-33 win over UT, the Pioneers know they need to think defense against a Quincy team that loves to throw the ball and is led by Lucas Reis who has thrown for more than 1,100 yards. ... Quincy standout RB Adonte Crider returned from an injury last week. He had a TD run and a long TD reception.
Three Rivers Rock
Riverdale (3-3, 1-2) at Fulton (4-2, 3-1)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Fulton HS. Twitter: @ThomasS76083486. On the air: KCLN-AM 1390 and 1390kcln.com
GameNight: With games against one-loss Sterling Newman and winless Bureau Valley remaining after tonight, a win could help Riverdale open the door to its first playoff appearance since 2011 as well as give the Rams their first multi-game winning streak of the season. ... A win makes Fulton playoff-eligible for the fourth straight year.
Rockridge (2-4, 0-4) at BV (0-6, 0-3)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Bureau Valley. Online: wrmj.com
GameNight: Having dropped four straight since a 2-0 start, Rockridge needs to win out starting tonight in order to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2009. ... The Rockets have been outscored 129-67 during their current skid. ... BV has lost nine of its last 10 games.
Morrison (6-0) at E-P (2-4)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Mosher Field, Prophetstown. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA
GameNight: In this week's Three Rivers crossover game, Rock Division leader Morrison looks to keep going strong in its bid for a first perfect regular season since its 2A state-title year of 2009. ... Having dropped three straight after a 2-1 start, E-P needs to win to stay in the postseason picture.
Three Rivers Miss.
Sherrard (1-5, 1-2) at Hall (4-2, 3-1)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Richard Nesti Stadium, Spring Valley. Online: wrmj.com
GameNight: Out of the playoff picture, Sherrard looks to play the role of spoiler against a Hall squad that is still in the TRAC Mississippi title picture.
Princeton (5-1, 3-0) at Kewanee (4-2, 3-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Kewanee HS Stadium. On the air: WKEI-FM 100.1, WKEI-AM 1450 and regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: Tonight's matchup could very well determine the Mississippi Division champion. Since back-to-back losses to Orion and Newman by a combined nine points, Kewanee has reeled off three straight wins and looks to become playoff-eligible in Brad Swanson's first year as head coach. ... Princeton has won four straight since a 25-21 loss to Newman
St. Bede (0-6, 0-4) at Mon-Rose (2-4, 1-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Coach Dobry Field.
GameNight: Monmouth-Roseville looks to keep its playoff hopes alive as the 2018 Class 3A quarterfinalists shoot for their third straight win against a Peru St. Bede club that has dropped 11 of 12 games since a 3-0 start last fall.
Lincoln Trail
A-W (6-0, 4-0) at Mid-Co. (2-4, 1-3)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Oneida. On the air: WKEI-FM 102.1 and regionaldailynews
GameNight: Coming off back-to-back wins that put them atop the LTC standings, Annawan-Wethersfield looks to keep the momentum going in pursuit of its first conference title since 2017 and the first perfect regular season in the co-op's 12-season history.
Ridgewood (5-1, 3-1) at W. Central (3-3, 1-3)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Biggsville.
GameNight: Looking to bounce back after last Friday's 44-0 loss to Annawan-Wethersfield, Ridgewood takes its second shot at clinching the first playoff berth in the co-op's 10-season history. To do that, the Spartans face a West Central club looking to get back on track after dropping three of its last four games
United (1-5, 1-3) at MerCo (3-3, 2-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at George Pratt Memorial Field. Twitter: @KyleH_DA. On the air: WRMJ_FM 102.3 and wrmj.com
GameNight: With next week's showdown with Princeville looming, tonight's game is one Mercer County needs to solidify its hopes of reaching the playoffs for the 11th time in 11 seasons. ... United comes in riding high after topping Stark County 28-26 to break a 14-game losing streak.
Saturday
Orion (4-2, 2-1) at Newman (5-1, 2-1)
Saturday: Noon at Roscoe Eades Stadium. Twitter: @Eric_Ingles. On the air: WRMJ-FM 102.3 and wrmj.com
GameDay: Orion looks to match last season's outcome, when it edged the Comets 20-17 in a Saturday night special in Sterling. The Chargers have dropped two of their last three after a 3-0 start. ... Newman bounced back from its lone loss with last Friday's 28-7 road win at Rockridge.