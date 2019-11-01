CLASS 6A: ROCK ISLAND (7-2) AT DUNLAP (7-2)
Today: 2 p.m. at Dunlap High School. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. On the air: QCSportsNet.com
GameDay: The Rocks are allowing 249.5 yards rushing per game, but they have been at their best the last six quarters, allowing just over 200 rushing yards. ... RI quarterbacks Devin Swift (37 for 60 passing for 572 yards) and Eli Reese (37 of 68 for 442 yards) have combined for 12 touchdown passes. ... Dunlap and RI have two common opponents this season. The Eagles beat Galesburg 21-7 and Metamora 10-7 and the Rocks beat Galesburg 24-21 and Metamora 35-14. ... Dunlap is led by quarterback Jackson Chatterton, who is also a standout baseball player.
RI coach Ben Hammer: "The quarterback is a great athlete and he has some tall and lanky receivers. They like to take some deep shots. Their defense likes to be physical. Because they are not huge up front we want to go to our strength of running the ball a lot with two backs in there. We hope we can be more physical against them."
CLASS 4A: CHICAGO AG SCIENCE (6-2) AT KEWANEE (6-3)
Today: 1 p.m. at Kewanee HS Stadium. On the air: WKEI-FM 100.1, WKEI-AM 1450, regionaldailynews.com
GameDay: Hosting a playoff game for the first time since its Class 3A Elite Eight run of 1999, eighth-seeded Kewanee now looks for its first playoff win in 20 years. The Boilermakers have dropped four straight postseason games covering 3A appearances in 2011 and '13, and 4A appearances in 2016-17. ... Leading the way for the Boilers is the trio of sophomore quarterback Will Bruno (1,253 passing yards, 14 touchdowns), junior running back Tayvian Taylor (1,037 yards, nine TDs) and senior end Kavon Russell (712 total yards, 11 TDs). ... This is the third straight postseason appearance for No. 9 Agricultural Science, which seeks the program's first playoff win.
Next round: The Ag Science-Kewanee winner faces either No. 16 Chicago Phoenix (3-4) or No. 1 Coal City (9-0) next weekend. A Kewanee win has it on the road regardless of its opponent.
CLASS 3A: ALLEMAN (5-4) AT BYRON (8-1)
Today: 1 p.m. at Byron High School. Twitter: @sbatt79. On the air: QCSportsNet.com
GameDay: The Pioneers have been very balanced on offense, averaging 144.1 rushing yards per game and 119.6 passing yards per game. ... The Alleman offense goes through Nate Sheets. He has carried the ball 218 times, caught 16 passes and thrown seven passes. ... Alleman's top receiver, Killian Ahern, left last Friday's game with a leg injury, but is back in practice and will play today. ... After losing to Stillman Valley 18-16 in Week 1, Byron has scored at least 41 points per game, has averaged 48.8 points per game and allowed 63 points (7.9 per game).
Alleman coach Todd Depoorter: "Byron is so well coached and so filled with veteran players. Both halfbacks, the quarterback and several linemen started against us last year. They execute their offense really well and we have to be ready to be in the right spots."
CLASS 2A: ORION (5-4) AT NEWMAN (8-1)
Today: 1 p.m. at Roscoe Eades Stadium, Sterling. Twitter: @Eric_Ingles. On the air: WRMJ-FM 102.3, wrmj.com
GameDay: Rivals in the Three Rivers Conference's Rock Division, the teams meet up for the third time in just over a year and for the fourth time in the postseason, with fourth-seeded Newman owning a 3-0 playoff mark over No. 13 Orion with victories in the 2A playoffs in 1996, 2011 and 2017, the latter being a 40-14 win over the Chargers in the 2A quarterfinals. ... Orion has an 11-8 postseason record under 11th-year head coach Chip Filler. ... This will be Newman's first playoff game without Mike Papoccia as head coach since the Comets made their first postseason trip in 1977 under Ben Todaro. ... Newman has made the 2A quarterfinals or better the last three years and nine of the last 10 seasons.
Next round: The Orion-Newman winner meets either No. 12 Rushville-Industry (6-3) or No. 5 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-1) next weekend. Orion or Newman would host if GCMS wins.
CLASS 2A: CHICAGO CHRISTIAN (6-3) AT MERCER COUNTY (6-3)
Today: 3 p.m. at George Pratt Memorial Field, Aledo. Twitter: @ThomasS76083486. On the air: WRMJ-FM 102.3, wrmj.com
GameDay: Today's game is the first home playoff appearance for sixth-seeded Mercer County since the opening round of the 2014 Class 2A postseason, in which Orion rallied late to top the Golden Eagles 37-34. That loss was the second in a current string of six straight postseason setbacks. ... The Eagles have reached the playoffs in all 11 seasons of their existence. ... One of MerCo's component schools, Aledo, played Palos Heights Chicago Christian in the second round of the 1997 2A playoffs, winning 30-8 in a game also played at Aledo. ... The visiting Knights are making back-to-back playoff trips for the first time since nine straight trips from 2000-08.
Next round: The Chicago Christian-MerCo winner faces either No. 14 Unity-Payson (5-4) or No. 3 Clifton Central (9-0) next weekend, with the Golden Eagles on the road regardless of opponent.
CLASS 1A: LEWISTOWN (5-4) AT ANNAWAN-WETHERSFIELD (9-0)
Today: 1 p.m. at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, Kewanee. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA. On the air: WKEI-FM 102.1, regionaldailynews.com
GameDay: Heading into the playoffs unbeaten for the first time in the co-op's 12-season history, top-seeded A-W has thrived offensively on the right arm of junior quarterback Coltin Quagliano (2,061 yards, 25 touchdowns; 512 rushing yards and four TDs), with senior Julian Samuels his top target with 33 receptions for 738 yards and 10 TDs. Defensively, senior linebacker Drake VanHyfte has 111 total tackles, more than twice as many as the second-leading Titan. ... This is the first time that No. 16 Lewistown has faced either A-W, Annawan or Wethersfield in the postseason.
Next round: Either Lewistown or A-W faces No. 9 Forreston (7-2) or No. 8 Ottawa Marquette (7-2) next weekend. The Titans stay at home if Marquette wins, or would travel to Forreston for the second round.
CLASS 1A: FULTON (5-4) AT FREEPORT AQUIN (9-0)
Today: 1 p.m. at Freeport High School. On the air: KCLN-AM 1390, 1390kcln.com
GameDay: This is the first postseason meeting between No. 14 Fulton and third-seeded Aquin, and the third straight year the Steamers have opened the playoffs on the road. ... Fulton has not fared well on the road this season, losing four of five regular season games away from its turf. ... Aquin won the South Division of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference. ... The Bulldogs missed the playoffs last year at 4-5 after reaching the 1A quarterfinals the last two seasons.
Next round: Either Fulton or Aquin will face the winner between No. 11 Stockton (6-3) and No. 6 Princeville (7-2) next weekend, with the Steamers returning home for the second round if Princeville wins or hitting the road to Stockton.
CLASS 1A: RIDGEWOOD (6-3) AT MORRISON (9-0)
Today: 4 p.m. at Bud Cole Field. Twitter: @Dox5
GameDay: This is the first playoff game for the 13th-seeded Ridgewood co-op, which began in the fall of 2010. Prior to this season, the last postseason appearance for Cambridge was in 2007 and the last for AlWood was in '09, in the final year of its co-op with ROWVA. ... During the regular season, the Spartans played just three teams that also qualified for the playoffs, going 1-2. ... Fourth-seeded Morrison is in the postseason for the first time since 2012, having won the Three Rivers Rock Division with its first perfect regular season since its 2A state-title year of 2009. ... The Mustangs outscored their opponents 283-41 and won all their games by double figures.
Next round: Either Ridgewood or Morrison would face the winner between No. 12 Abingdon-Avon (6-3) or No. 5 Kirkland Hiawatha (8-1) next weekend. A Ridgewood win has it either hosting Hiawatha or headed to Abingdon; the same scenario applies for Morrison.