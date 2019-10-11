QUINCY — On the verge of seeing the Quincy football team finish a game-clinching drive, the Alleman defense made a play that could change where this season is headed.
Nate Sheets made sure of that.
The Pioneers recovered a fumble by Adonte Crider, the Blue Devils’ Division I-bound running back, at their 21-yard line with 2:03 left in regulation. A nine-play drive ensued with Sheets capping it with a 1-yard touchdown run with 9.2 seconds left for a 28-21 Western Big 6 Conference victory at Flinn Stadium.
Quincy (4-3, 3-2 Big 6) had two timeouts remaining and could have tried to find some magic in the closing seconds, but Alleman (4-3, 4-1 Big 6) recovered an onside kick and took a knee on the final play to run its win streak to four after an 0-3 start.
Tied at 14 at halftime, the Blue Devils grabbed the lead after Crider caught a 62-yard scoring pass from Lucas Reis with 11:08 to play to go up 21-14.
After a three-and-out gave the ball back to Quincy, Alleman forced the second of the Blue Devils’ three turnovers when Killian Ahern took a pass away from Quincy’s Jack Rupert for an interception and returned it 35 yards to the Quincy 41-yard line.
Four plays later, Sheets used a halfback option pass to connect with Lakin Calloway on a 30-yard touchdown toss that tied the game at 21 with 4:34 to go. The Blue Devils needed just four plays to get to the Pioneers’ 26-yard line before the Crider fumble.