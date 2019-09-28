GENESEO — Alleman's football team has played with a chip on its shoulder the last two weeks, following its opening three weeks of losses.
That’s exactly how senior Nate Sheets wants his Pioneers to continue to play.
“When we started off 0-3, we lost our confidence,” Sheets said. “Putting up a fight against Moline and winning that game has given us that back. As long as everyone does their jobs, we’ll continue to win.”
A few key rushes from Sheets helped the Pioneers secure a 15-13 win over Western Big 6 Conference rival Geneseo on Saturday morning after weather delayed the game from Friday night.
The Pioneers trailed 13-7 late in the third quarter on Friday night and with just eight seconds left in the third quarter, play was halted as Alleman had the ball on Geneseo’s 22-yard line.
When play resumed, Alleman (2-3, 2-1 WB6) continued its drive, but failed to convert on fourth down. The Pioneers defense forced a Geneseo (3-2, 1-2 WB6) three-and-out and received the ensuing punt near midfield.
That was when Sheets took over the game, making the necessary plays to extend the drive and capped it off with a 5-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game at 13 with 2:58 left. The Pioneers were without kicker Sean O’Hern, who had a prior commitment with the soccer team on Saturday, so they were forced to go for the two-point conversion. Quarterback Zach Carpita found tight end Caleb Sharer for the go-ahead points.
After the first drive, Sheets said he helped motivate his teammates with a pep talk.
“In the first drive, we came out a little sluggish and soft,” Sheets said. “I just knew that if I talked to everyone we would get pumped up and be fine.”
Sheets had nine carries for 43 yards in the two drives that the Pioneers had on Saturday.
Alleman coach Todd Depoorter has no issues trusting his star running back.
“The scoring drive was very crucial for us,” Depoorter said. “Sheets is such a talented player and was constantly adjusting to what we asked him to do. He’s a strong, three-sport athlete that put himself in the weight room to make a leap. He’s a very determined kid.”
On the kickoff following the scoring drive, Sheets kicked the ball out-of-bounds to have the Maple Leafs start their drive at their own 35. Good runs from Kyle Hofer and Dominic DeBoef along with two passes from Jacob McConnell to Nathan Beneke had Geneseo within field goal range with just two seconds left.
A line drive field goal attempt from Logan Hansen as time expired was blocked by Killian Ahern and the Pioneers secured their second victory in as many weeks.
The game very well may have been lost by the Leafs on Friday night. Geneseo drove inside the red zone three times in the first half where they came away with no points. Two lost fumbles and a botched field-goal try kept the Leafs from building a big lead.
“No one play wins or loses a game,” Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen said following the tough loss. “It is what it is. We had fumbles in key positions (Friday) night that were costly and really pivotal to the outcome. Had some penalties that didn’t go our way. Alleman played a great game, though, and we were right there with them.”