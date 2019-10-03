The biggest football game to hit Cambridge in more than a decade is set for tonight.
The Ridgewood Spartans welcome the state-ranked Annawan-Wethersfield Titans to Goff-Stahl Field at 7 for a matchup that could — especially from the Titans' point of view — decide the Lincoln Trail Conference championship.
After handing Princeville its first loss with last Saturday's 22-7 win, A-W (5-0, 3-0 LTC) could have an open road to its first league crown since 2017 with a win tonight. Of the three remaining opponents for Class 1A's fourth-ranked club, only West Central (3-2) is above the .500 mark.
"Princeville was a huge win for us to get; it puts us in the position of potentially being in the driver's seat," said A-W coach Logan Willits. "This week is another big conference game, which gives us a chance to increase our quest towards the LTC title. We're hoping to win back-to-back games against undefeated teams."
A-W's foe, conference co-leader Ridgewood (5-0, 3-0), became playoff-eligible for the second straight season with last Saturday's 20-6 win over Mercer County. Now, the Spartans want to take the next step and clinch the co-op's first postseason appearance.
With road trips to West Central and Princeville (4-1) sandwiched around an Oct. 18 home date with winless United looming on the Spartans' schedule, getting that sixth win will not be an easy task by any means.
"We want to get No. 6 as fast as possible," said Ridgewood senior quarterback/defensive back Logan Nodine. "We know the rest of the year is going to be tough. We feel like (tonight) is going to be our toughest test so far, and we need to play all four quarters. If we don't, we could be in a lot of trouble.
"We know no matter what, we'll feel the pressure (A-W) will bring, with them coming off a big win. We just need to rely on, and trust in, each other."
The excitement level through both Cambridge and AlWood schools is reaching a peak, with the Spartans having a shot to both clinch a playoff berth and take sole possession of first place in the LTC tonight.
"Everywhere I look, I see nothing but energy and excitement," said Ridgewood coach Bruce Redding. "It's higher than it's ever been. This is exciting for all of the towns — Cambridge, Woodhull, Alpha. Beating a really good program like Mercer County helps; it gives us a lot of confidence and continued success."
Coming off its best defensive effort of the season last weekend, Ridgewood needs more of the same to contain a high-powered Annawan-Wethersfield offensive led by junior quarterback Coltin Quagliano, who has thrown for 1,157 yards and 13 touchdowns.
"We've got to play strong and be physical," said Redding. "Our defense has been a huge asset in how well its played; now, it has to come out and do the same, and do it even better."
From Willits' point of view, the key for the Titans is to not hit an early peak after topping Princeville, a team that had beaten A-W in two previous meetings and that has become one of the Titans' toughest rivals.
"Our conference is very tough from top to bottom," said Willits. "We know Coach Redding has done a great job there; they've taken a big step forward and become very competitive. Our kids are at a point where they took care of business last Saturday, now, they're focusing on this game. They're not overlooking anybody."