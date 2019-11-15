After taking in the intense atmosphere at Forreston last Saturday, the Annawan-Wethersfield football team is ready to experience more of the same Saturday afternoon, this time on its home field.
Preparing to host fourth-seeded Morrison in the 1 p.m. Class 1A quarterfinal matchup of 11-0 teams at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, the top-seeded Titans look to benefit from last weekend's road trip as they try to reach the Final Four for the third time in the co-op's 12-season history.
"That was probably the craziest and loudest atmosphere we played in all year," A-W junior running back/linebacker Reece Gripp said of last week's 30-26 second-round road win over the reigning 1A state champions, a game in which the Titans had to rally from two second-half deficits.
"Playing in that type of atmosphere, I think that'll only help us. It gave us the experience of playing in a really big game, and we know we have to come out and execute again."
Annawan-Wethersfield junior quarterback Coltin Quagliano agrees with his classmate's assessment.
"That game was a big boost for us," he said. "Being at home will give us more momentum. We feel comfortable with where we're at, and we're definitely looking forward to playing Morrison."
Having drawn a large crowd on the road last week, the A-W players are looking forward to an even bigger turnout this afternoon.
"Forreston is a tough place to play," said senior wide receiver/defensive back Julian Samuels, "but you know, the communities from both schools were there for us and had our back; they were like a 12th man for us. They definitely played a huge part, and we were all thankful for that.
"Having home-field advantage is huge for us. We have the best fans in the world, and our place is a tough one to play in if you're not a Titan."
However, the Mustangs are not daunted by the prospect of their first road game in this year's postseason run.
"We don't have a problem being on the road," said Morrison senior running back/linebacker Isaak Shetler. "Our fans show up like it's a home game, and the bus ride is cool. We get all hyped up for the game; we talk about what we're going to do. We're fine with road games."
Fellow senior RB/LB Nathan Mickley feels that the challenge provided both by playing on the road and going up against one of the most high-powered offenses in the state comes with the territory this deep in the postseason.
"It's going to be a challenge, but we're up for it; we always like a good challenge," Mickley said. "We love being able to face (A-W). You've got to get through adversity; you can't get through life without challenges. This game is going to be a battle, so we've got to come prepared to fight."
With today's winner set to face another unbeaten opponent — the winner of Saturday's Freeport Aquin at Lena-Winslow quarterfinal — each game from here on in will have a state-final feel to it.
"If you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best," Shetler said.