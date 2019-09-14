SHERRARD — The hosting Sherrard Tigers looked to build momentum for the rest of their season with Saturday's football game, but penalties allowed Erie-Prophetstown to roll to a 33-7 win.
The Tigers (0-3, 0-1 TRAC Mississippi) had 11 penalties for 65 yards, many of which were false starts and holds on the offense that halted potential scoring drives.
“We tried to simplify our motions on offense to avoid these penalties, but it didn’t work,” Sherrard coach Scott Monson said. “I was surprised, because this is an experienced group of guys and it’s Week 3. This is something that has to be fixed, because we can’t beat anyone with that many penalties.”
The penalties halted any offensive production for the Tigers, and the Panthers offense pounced on the opportunities they were given on the field. Eric Robinson got the scoring started for E-P (2-1, 1-0 TRAC Mississippi) with 3:22 left in the first quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run on a RPO (run-pass option) to give the team a 7-0 lead.
With just 25 seconds left in the second quarter, Robinson found Hunter Oleson for a 9-yard touchdown pass to put E-P up 14-0. The Tigers gained decent field position on the following kickoff, but Kyle Yeater threw an errant pass that was picked off by Oleson to give the Panthers possession again. Robinson found Levi Cole in the end zone as time expired for a 30-yard touchdown pass to put E-P up 21-0 going into the locker room.
Robinson’s performance was impressive, with the senior going 4-for-8 in the air for 72 yards and two touchdowns to go with 16 rushed for 94 yards and another score. What’s even more impressive is that Robinson hadn’t played football since his freshman year.
“It feels great to be out on that field with the team,” Robinson said. “We’ve had a culture change with the program and we have a lot more confidence now and a lot of support from the community.”
Second year E-P coach Jesse Abbott loves the natural leadership that Robinson brings to the team.
“The best thing about him is that he’s so calm all of the time,” Abbott said. “He’s never too worked up and I think that’s what makes him a natural leader. He’s also always preaching the right thing.”
For the Panthers, the message remains the same going into Friday's homecoming matchup against Spring Valley Hall in Erie.
“The next play is always the most important,” Abbott said. “That’s what I keep telling the kids throughout the week. Don’t try to think about what might happen next. Focus on what you can control next.”