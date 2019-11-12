ANNAWAN — In working up a game plan to contain Annawan-Wethersfield's high-octane passing game, opposing coaches can find themselves in a bit of a quandary.
Often their focus will be senior wide receiver Julian Samuels, who with nearly 1,000 receiving yards is the leading target for A-W junior quarterback Coltin Quagliano.
However, the Titans' second senior wideout, fellow Annawan prep Isaac Shaw, is fast becoming a player of concern for opposing secondaries, a reputation greatly enhanced by Shaw's performance last Saturday at Forreston in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.
The reigning 1A state champion Cardinals focused their efforts on Samuels, freeing up this week's Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Pacesetter to turn in a career performance. He snared seven receptions for a career-high 216 yards and three touchdowns as A-W battled to a 30-26 win to advance to Saturday's quarterfinals.
"I think my second-highest (yardage) total in a game was around 100 or so," said Shaw. "Obviously, teams focus on Julian a lot; he's been a huge target for us all year. A big quote our coaches use is, 'Do Your Job.' I went into (the Forreston) game thinking all I have to do is do my job, and we'll be good.
"That's what I did. I did my job, and we were okay."
Shaw scored the game's first two touchdowns Saturday night, helping propel the Titans (11-0) to an early 18-0 advantage. He hooked up with Quagliano on scoring strikes of 72 and 58 yards.
On his 58-yard scoring play, Shaw took a quick pass over the middle, then turned on the jets and outran the Forreston defense over the final half of the field to reach the end zone untouched.
"Coach (Logan) Willits came up with some really good plays over the course of last week," he said. "He had one particularly for me that I'd be open on. We had a route that went through the middle, a vertical route. We faked their linebackers out, and when I got the ball I ran as fast as I could to the end zone, hoping I wouldn't get tackled from behind."
You have free articles remaining.
While Samuels' speed has helped him earn a niche as A-W's top receiver, Willits feels as though Shaw (28 receptions, 730 yards, 10 touchdowns through 11 games) is just as explosive a weapon in the Titans' aerial attack.
The first-year head coach also praised Shaw's versatility, noting his ability to slide into the backfield as needed.
"When Tuker (Miller) went down earlier this year, we slid Isaac into the backfield a bit, and he gained his footing at running back, but obviously his best attributes are as a wide receiver," Willits said. "Saturday night, he showed how dynamic he can be. He had a couple of big plays early, then was consistent for us later in the game.
"Julian has by far been our No. 1 wide receiver this year, but Isaac's performed tremendously. Saturday night, Forreston started trying to double Julian, so we knew Isaac's talents would be heavily used in that game."
For his part, Shaw feels his success is down to the play-calling of Willits and the skills of Quagliano under center.
"Coach Willits does a good job of taking part in our offense and drawing up plays," he said, "and having Coltin as quarterback, we're lucky to have him. He's really a one-of-a-kind quarterback, one of the best that's been through any program."
Buoyed by knocking off a Forreston team that had won three 1A state titles in the last five years, Shaw and his teammates are eagerly awaiting Saturday's 1 p.m. Elite Eight showdown with fellow unbeaten Morrison at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium.
"Playing Forreston was a good example of what teams are going to be like moving forward," Shaw said. "Saturday should really be interesting. It'll be one of the biggest and best atmospheres we've ever played in, and we have to be well-prepared going into this game."