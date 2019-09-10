Orion and Rockridge remained on a state football-rankings collision course Tuesday.
In the latest statewide poll by the Illinois Associated Press, Orion stayed 7th in Class 2A, two spots ahead of Rockridge.
The Rockets (2-0) took advantage of a second loss by Eastland to jump up a spot from last week's vote by sportswriters and broadcasters around the state.
Orion (2-0), which escaped an upset bid by Kewanee, hosts the ranked rivalry Friday in the Three Rivers Rock opener.
Moline (1-1) and Rock Island (1-1) also have their own showdown Friday, too. The combatants in the state's oldest all-sports rivalry are both receiving votes in their respective enrollment classes.
Moline dropped out of the Top 10 and into the others' receiving votes category with a loss at fellow 7A-rated Lisle Benet.
Rocky, which missed the poll last week, earned votes again in 6A after knocking Metamora out of the Top 10 in 5A.
The only other Top 10-rated local squad besides Orion and Rockridge is Annawan-Wethersfield (2-0), which retained the No. 7 spot in 1A with a second straight impressive victory over a larger foe mentioned elsewhere in the poll.
Morrison (2-0) also is receiving votes in the state's smallest enrollment class.
Ranked from local conferences are Sterling (3rd in 5A), Sterling Newman (4th in 2A), Princeton (receiving votes in 3A) and Princeville (receiving votes in 1A).
Retaining No. 1 rankings statewide were Lincoln-Way East (8A), Chicago Mount Carmel (7A), Oak Lawn Richards (6A), East St. Louis (5A), Elmhurst IC Catholic (3A), Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (2A) and Forreston (1A).
New to a top spot is Williamsville (3A).
IC Catholic's defending state champions are the only unanimous No. 1 this week.
The Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline participates in the weekly nominating and voting process.