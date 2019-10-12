STERLING — Orion had a promising drive late in the first half and a pair of long drives in the fourth quarter, but only one of those found the end zone in Saturday's 28-6 Three Rivers Rock Division loss to Sterling Newman at Roscoe Eades Stadium.
It was Orion's final drive, a 12-play, 52-yard march that began with just under 7 minutes left in the game, that finally pushed the Chargers into the end zone. Coby Schultz scored from a yard out after quarterback Ryan Jungwirth hit Quinn Hoftendder on a pair of passes and Schultz and Kobe Lieving alternated runs to get Orion to the doorstep.
Orion had another long drive earlier in the quarter stopped when state-ranked Newman sniffed out a shovel pass on fourth down and stopped it for a loss and turnover on downs near midfield.
"We had them dialed in," Orion coach Chip Filler said. "We had a great package offensively. Defensively, (Newman coach) Brandon (Kreczmer) likes to go in and out of fronts and coverages. We had them perfect what we wanted them to be in in certain situations. Up front (Newman) just played a bit better than us. It wasn't schematics. It just went down to them winning the one-on-ones."
Orion (4-3, 2-2 TRAC Rock) had three drives into Newman territory in the game. The first came after a short Newman punt into a strong wind gave the Chargers a chance to open a drive at the Comets' 48, but after getting to the Newman 41, a pass on a fake punt fell incomplete and Orion turned the ball over on downs.
Orion's next trip into Newman territory came when the Chargers took the ball at their own 29 with 56.9 seconds left in the second quarter and got a string of completions from Jungwirth to get to the ball to Newmans' 29 with 12 seconds left. Jungwirth found Schultz on a pass to get the ball to midfield, then after scrambling, hit Dathen Moore with a pass for another first down, then another pass to Schultz earned yet another first down.
"That's something we work on continuously," Filler said. "I think if you ask anybody around the state, anybody who's watched us, they'll say that's the strength of our offense is the 2-minute drill. Ryan did a great job there and so did our receivers. We knew what coverage we were going to get and we dialed up the plays against it."
But Brady Stevens sacked Jungwirth on the next play, forcing the ball loose. Orion recovered, but the sack pushed the ball back to the 36.
"I heard Coach K telling me to blitz and that's all it took. I just rushed right to him," Stevens said.
With one final play in the half, Jungwirth heaved a ball toward the end zone and Newman's Connor McBride picked it off at the goal line.
"We played a cover-four, a prevent, I guess you could say," McBride said. "We could not let anybody behind us and we just played the ball in front of us."
Newman (6-1, 3-1 TRAC Rock) got a pair of first-half touchdowns from McBride and a pair of third-quarter scores from Kye O'Brien. McBride opened the scoring with a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal to cap off a 10-play drive. He scored again with 1:02 left in the half on a reverse.
"We ran that a couple of times this year and we thought it was a good position to run it," Kreczmer said. "Luckily it worked out for us.
McBride gained 106 yards on 15 carries, with many of his biggest gains coming on rushes to the edge.
"Going into the game we knew we wanted to establish the outsides," McBride said. "It took linemen, ends, running backs, everybody doing their jobs to open up a big hole for the outside."
O'Brien added 104 rushing yards for the Comets. Andrew Velasquez, the third part of Newman's wishbone backfield, gained 74 yards on 13 carries.
Newman's power rushing attack combined for 279 yards and also put together a pair of long third-quarter drives leading to O'Brien's two scores and allowing the Comets to hold the ball for more than 10 minutes of the third quarter.
"Some of it's a little bit genetics. When you have a 210-pound fullback coming at a 140-pound outside linebacker, that's going to be pretty tough," Filler said. "We have to be better, probably in the weight room and in the offseason. If we can get there, that's how we'll close the gap."