ORION — If there is a Schultz in the Orion offensive backfield, that translates to good fortune for the Charger football squad.
Junior running back/wide receiver Coby Schultz, one of three returning offensive starters for the Chargers, looks to continue what has been a strong family tradition. His older brothers, Dylan and Drake, both carved out all-state careers for coach Chip Filler.
"Both of them were four-year starters, so he's got good bloodlines," said Filler. "One thing he always said to his dad, that both of his brothers started varsity as freshmen, so that was his goal. He played a few games for us as a freshman, along with a lot of special teams.
"But in his defense, he played on a quarterfinal team that was pretty well-loaded, so it was hard to crack that team."
Schultz did crack the starting lineup last fall and played in all 12 games for an Orion club that went 11-1 and captured the Three Rivers Conference's Rock Division title with a 6-0 record en route to a berth in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Following in the footsteps of his older brothers and the high-profile prep careers they enjoyed in a Charger uniform, Schultz has never felt any pressure to be a carbon copy of either Dylan or Drake.
"I've heard a lot of talk about how my brothers were so good, how do I compare to them? I just try to be myself, and that's it," he said. "I don't worry about anything else. Both (Dylan and Drake) have been very encouraging, and have helped me a lot with everything."
With the Chargers taking a hit due to graduation, Schultz is looking forward to playing an even greater role this season.
"I've got big expectations this year," he said. "I want to focus on my position, try to be the greatest I can be, and help the team the best I can. We're looking to really go far this year, so we've got to keep pushing. It doesn't matter who graduated. We've got to keep working hard and keep pushing."
Schultz hopes to use the experience he has gained over the past two seasons to help the younger players moving up to the varsity ranks to fill key spots.
"Having the experience of an extra year on the varsity, that helps with my football IQ, and it'll help me to help put the younger guys in a better position," he said. "It's a big jump from JV to varsity; things come at you much faster. When I first came in, I was not really that comfortable.
"The older guys took me aside, and told me to just worry about myself. Just do my job and what I'm supposed to do, and I'm going to be great."