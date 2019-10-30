ORION — Nearly 14 months ago, the Orion football team traveled to Sterling and enjoyed a program-defining moment.
Now, the Chargers are hoping to recapture that glory when they open their IHSA Class 2A postseason Saturday afternoon.
Returning to Roscoe Eades Stadium to take on Sterling Newman, a team it topped 20-17 in the third week of the 2018 prep campaign, Orion (5-4) will be paired against the Comets for the third time in just over a year.
"With the rivalry that's built up between us, and the championship pedigrees between the two schools, it's fitting that we play in the postseason," said Orion coach Chip Filler, whose 13th-seeded club kicks off at 1 against the 8-1, No. 4 Comets.
Saturday's showdown will be the fourth time the teams have met in the playoffs, with Newman taking all three previous meetings, including a wild 47-36 win in 2011 and a 40-14 victory in the 2A quarterfinals two years ago.
"There's a lot to playing a storied program like Newman's," said Filler. "Even as good as we've been, we always seem to have a hiccup with them. We have to definitely believe that we deserve to be on the field with them, that we are that championship-caliber team they are.
"The buzzword this week is to believe, and to move forward. It can't just be a buzzword; it's got to be for real and have a lot of meaning behind it."
Rivals in the Three Rivers Conference's Rock Division, the teams met just two weeks ago, also on a Saturday afternoon and also on the Roscoe Eades turf, with state-ranked Newman coming away with a 28-6 victory.
Although Filler is quick to acknowledge that the better team won that day, he also feels that it was a game much closer than the three-touchdown outcome, with several elements figuring in.
"The weather played a hand in it that day; it was really windy, with a strong crosswind, and that stymied some of the things we want to do on offense," he said. "We had a fake punt call that was ill-advised, and our game plan wasn't to try to address the windy conditions, so we learned our lesson from that.
"You have to play in the elements and cater to that. If that arises again, we have to make sure we're prepared for the conditions."
Either way, Filler believes his squad will be prepared to hit the turf in a playoff situation.
"We're looking forward to playing Saturday afternoon," he said. "I know the guys are looking forward to this opportunity, and that they'll be excited."