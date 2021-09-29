Orion gearing up for red-hot Mon-Rose on a short week

As a player at Orion High School, Chip Filler remembers the old IHSA football playoff format very well.
When the Chargers' head coach suited up for his alma mater from 1989 to '92, first-round playoff games were played on a Wednesday night, with the winners getting just two days to prepare for a Saturday second-round tilt.
Although his team has a slightly longer preparation time than that, Orion's matchup at Monmouth-Roseville on Thursday night — coming off a game last Saturday — is evoking some old memories for Filler.
"As a freshman in '89 we had to do that; we had to play ROWVA on a Wednesday and then turn around and play Deer Creek-Mackinaw that Saturday," he said, "so I vaguely remember (the old format)."
Looking to bounce back from last Saturday's 49-14 loss to Erie-Prophetstown, the Chargers' challenge is heightened by a 4-1 Titan squad that has won four straight and is tied for first with E-P in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division at 3-0.
"We've got our work cut out for us," Filler said. "What we're trying to do is heal up and get them ready. If you look at all of the scenarios, it might not look good for us, being a bit beat up and playing one of the hottest teams around.
"We've got to be resilient. I know I'm looking forward to (tonight); I like a bit of a challenge. We just need to get more of a belief in ourselves; we are a yard and a half away from being 4-1 or at least 3-2."
The Chargers take a 2-3 record into this evening's 6 p.m. contest at Coach Dobry Field in Monmouth and have split their first two TRAC West games, topping Riverdale 41-0 in their league opener.
Junior running back Cole Kratzberg has provided a spark for the Orion offense with 663 yards and seven touchdowns, including a single-game team mark of 274 yards against the Rams nearly two weeks ago.
Senior end/linebacker Quinn Hoftender has been a force both ways, with 17 receptions for 362 yards and five TDs along with 40 tackles. Senior quarterback Jared Mohr has thrown for 400 yards and four TDs and has 36 tackles from his safety slot.
"We've got a lot of respect for Orion," Monmouth-Roseville coach Jeremy Adolphson said. "Since the consolidation (in 2005), we've never beaten them. It sure would be nice to get that, and get our fifth win to become playoff eligible."
Mon-Rose will be playing the first of consecutive Thursday night games. After hosting Orion, the Titans travel to face Riverdale on a Thursday in Week 7.
Junior quarterback Silas Braun has been one of the prime movers of the Mon-Rose offense, throwing for 687 yards and seven TDs in addition to rushing for 296 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior running back Derek Chandler has racked up 802 yards and five TDs.
"Our first week, we had a disastrous start against Kewanee (a 42-8 loss), which is a very good football team," Adolphson said. "We've been doing our jobs better and making more plays since then, and the kids are very confident right now."