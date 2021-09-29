Orion gearing up for red-hot Mon-Rose on a short week

As a player at Orion High School, Chip Filler remembers the old IHSA football playoff format very well.

When the Chargers' head coach suited up for his alma mater from 1989 to '92, first-round playoff games were played on a Wednesday night, with the winners getting just two days to prepare for a Saturday second-round tilt.

Although his team has a slightly longer preparation time than that, Orion's matchup at Monmouth-Roseville on Thursday night — coming off a game last Saturday — is evoking some old memories for Filler.

"As a freshman in '89 we had to do that; we had to play ROWVA on a Wednesday and then turn around and play Deer Creek-Mackinaw that Saturday," he said, "so I vaguely remember (the old format)."

Looking to bounce back from last Saturday's 49-14 loss to Erie-Prophetstown, the Chargers' challenge is heightened by a 4-1 Titan squad that has won four straight and is tied for first with E-P in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division at 3-0.

"We've got our work cut out for us," Filler said. "What we're trying to do is heal up and get them ready. If you look at all of the scenarios, it might not look good for us, being a bit beat up and playing one of the hottest teams around.