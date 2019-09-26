PORT BYRON — A rare Thursday night Three Rivers Conference football battle resulted in the Orion Chargers rolling over the Riverdale Rams, 33-3.
Riverdale, the host team, made the decision to move the game up a night because of a forecast for heavy rain and lightning tonight.
Orion improved to 4-1 on the season, and 2-0 in the conference. The state's ninth-ranked Class 2A club rebounded from last week's 44-0 loss at 3A receiving-votes Princeton.
Riverdale slipped to 2-3 overall, and 1-2 in the Three Rivers.
The Chargers were able to bounce back behind defense and a solid running game.
“We challenged the team to learn from last week, and I was pleased with the in-game adjustments our guys were able to make all night,” said Orion coach Chip Filler.
“I give full credit to our assistant coaches, the staff did an excellent job of responding to what Riverdale was doing on offense, and the players did a good job of taking care of the ball and eliminating costly mistakes.”
Riverdale had two excellent scoring opportunities in the first quarter, but failed to put points on the board as a touchdown was called back on a penalty, and the Rams came up short at the goal line to end another drive.
Orion scored on a 3 yard run by Braydi Marcari with under one minute to go in the first quarter, set-up by a 66 yard run by Coby Schultz, and converted the extra point to lead 7-0. The Chargers quickly followed up with a 35 yard touchdown run by Kobe Lieving early in the 2nd quarter to lead 13-0 after missing the extra point kick.
“We simply were unable to convert on the scoring opportunities that our guys created for our offense, and Orion is a very solid football team that is able to take advantage of those kinds of situations,” said Riverdale coach Guy Dierikx.
“We were knocking on the door of the end-zone three times in the first half, and we need to learn to finish with attitude and focus in order to put us in position to be the kind of varsity football team I believe we are capable of becoming.”
The Chargers scored again at the end of the second quarter of a 13-yard pass from Ryan Jungwirth to Quinn Hoftender, and after converting the extra point, led 20-0 at halftime.
“Our passing game is starting to come around but is still in development, and we are doing a good job of running the ball and controlling the clock, the ingredients we need to win important games against physical teams like Riverdale,” said Filler.
Orion scored twice more in the second half, both on runs by Kobe Lieving. The back scored on a 20 yard touchdown run halfway through the 3rd quarter, and again on a dynamic fumble recovery and 44 yard score late in the quarter.
Riverdale’s lone score was on a 29 yard field goal by Easton Day with 5 minutes left in the contest. “The final score of the game, in my opinion, was not indicative of how hard our guys played and our competitiveness, but also shows us the importance of finishing in the end zone when we have scoring opportunities,” said Dierikx.
Orion was led by Coby Schultz with 108 yards rushing, Braydi Mascari with 71 yards on the ground and one touchdown, and Kobe Lieving with 50 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Riverdale was paced by Colton Reiman with 83 yards rushing, and David Arney with 55 yards on the ground.