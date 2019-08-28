The Orion Chargers lost more than two-way terror Logan Lee to Big Ten football at the University of Iowa.
The graduation losses from a playoff quarterfinalist also included a veteran starting quarterback, the top offensive threat in a multi-purpose running back, and the team's leading receiver.
Yet, the state football rankings panel for the Illinois Associated Press has faith that coach Chip Filler's reigning conference champs can still contend in the rugged Three Rivers Rock division.
With the season kicking off Friday, Orion opened No. 8 in the Class 2A preseason poll released Wednesday. Rival Sterling Newman is 5th in the same class despite heavy losses as well, including the retirement of title-winning hall of fame coach Mike Papoccia.
With 2A again leading the way, the Quad-Cities area is well-represented in the eight-class vote by sportswriters and broadcasters statewide.
Despite question marks of their own, Rockridge and Mercer County also appear in the others receiving votes category in 2A.
Annawan-Wethersfield, led by returning QB Coltin Quagliano, tops a three-team QC contingent in the 1A rankings. Behind the 10th-rated Titans, Fulton and Morrison also garnered a vote.
Two-time defending Western Big 6 Conference champ Moline, which boasts a bevy of returners, received 10 voting points, tops among the 11 teams in 7A outside of the Top 10.
Also receiving at least one vote in their respective classes were Rock Island (6A), Geneseo (4A), Alleman (3A) and Monmouth-Roseville (3A).
Coming off a third straight deep playoff run, 2018 semifinalist and new Big 6 addition Sterling is seventh in 5A.
Also ranked from a local conference is Princeton (7th in 3A). Defending Lincoln Trail Conference champ Princeville also rates in the receiving votes category in 1A.
Six of last season's state champions start this season No. 1 — Wilmette Loyola (8A), LaGrange Nazareth (7A), Joliet Catholic (6A), Elmhurst IC Catholic (4A), Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (2A) and Forreston (1A).
The other top-ranked teams are Oak Lawn Richards (6A), East St. Louis (which shares the top spot in 5A) and Byron (3A).