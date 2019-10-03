MOLINE — When he announced at the start of fall practice last season that he would be rolling out an all-junior offense live, Moline football coach Mike Morrissey did so with a huge smile on his face.
That was for a very good reason. Sixteen games later, that group has plowed its way to the Maroons running for 5,204 yards (325.3 yards per game). That group led the way to a Moline record 3,590 yards last season and is currently just a bit over three yards per game from breaking that this season.
It is far from usual that a team, especially one with very lofty goals, would not have one senior starter in the offensive line, but that's what Morrissey did in 2018. What he likes most is the same group has stayed healthy and become even stronger and better this season.
"This is extremely rare to have the same five linemen starting two years in a row," Morrissey said. "I doubt we will ever see it happen again. What I love about them is they are also very good in the classroom and I think that is why they are so good on the field."
The huge and athletic group consists of tackles Nate St. Dennis (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) and Collin Meyer (6-2, 245), guards Patrick Pray (6-0, 240) and Ben Duenas (5-10, 280) and center Severin Washington (5-11, 240).
Morrissey knew there might be a learning curve and expected some help from the senior class last season, but an injury or two and the quick-learning juniors led their way to starting and finishing.
"From the moment they got in there, they ran with it," Morrissey said. "They have grown this year through their communication and understanding of the game."
This group has been close since playing Junior Maroons youth football and knew they were going to have a lot of fun playing together.
"When we got to middle school at John Deere and Wilson I knew once we got together we would do some great things," Washington said. "As soon as we got together at the high school it was a family."
Pray started with the varsity as a sophomore and as much as he enjoyed playing up, he looked forward to being together again with his classmates.
"I felt some pressure as a sophomore because I was up on the varsity with a good team," Pray said. "Now, these last two years it has been a confident feeling."
You have free articles remaining.
That confidence also has some fun to it. St. Dennis said their group can easily be a true family.
"Coach Morrissey is the dad because he is in charge," St. Dennis said. "Patrick is the mom, he is always looking over us. Severn is the naughty kid. I guess I'm the in-between guy who has his days where they have to settle me down."
While this group is big and strong (Duenas and St. Dennis have squatted 500 pounds), this group is not slow. During their game against Rock Island, when the Maroons ran for 468 yards in a 35-28 win, it was evident that the Maroons' linemen can get out and run. And when bodies that big start running, it usually means someone is getting hit hard in the secondary.
"Oh, yeah, our guards are really good on the lead blocks," Meyer said. "When they get running, you better get out of the way. The best is when they got out there one-on-one with a little cornerback. I sort of feel sorry for the guy because it isn't pretty but it is awesome to watch."
Said Morrissey, "They like to think they are athletes, and when you watch them you see why. They are very big and we have fit the system to what we have."
It hasn't always been easy for this group. They constantly see different defenses that are trying to get the Moline linemen out of their system. Most times the Maroons figure it out, but once in a while they get stymied.
"Yeah, a couple weeks ago Alleman did something completely different from what they did last year," Pray said. "We just didn't have time to fix it and they frustrated us and beat us."
The Moline O-linemen usually have an answer to whatever the defense brings. They have been known to change their line calls on their own.
"They yell calls out that I don't even know what they mean," Morrissey said, "but it works."
Added Meyer, "We make up our calls and because we are a bunch of hefty guys, we like to make our calls food names. That makes it a lot more fun."
That fun will eventually end and Duenas is not at all excited about that day. In fact, nearly 45 minutes after the win over Rocky, he was seen walking alone on the Browning Field turf.
"It has definitely crossed my mind that I won't be playing with all of these guys very soon," he said. "We have been together since we were in youth football and it's kind of eye opening to see it coming to an end."