MOLINE — A very difficult 11 months for Moline junior Kaden Dreifurst could have been devastating. Instead, the Maroons' running back has stayed the course, in the midst of quite a football season.
During the Christmas vacation last winter, Dreifurst went to spend some time with his father in Mesa, Ariz. He wound up staying in Arizona for the spring semester.
"My head was just not in the right state of mind," Dreifurst said of the move. "I wanted a new scenery and I needed to get some more support from my dad."
That lasted until late in the school year when Dreifurst was not happy with his situation. His mom wanted him back home in the Quad-Cities. The problem there was Dreifurst had passed just two classes at Skyline High School in Mesa.
"The first we heard of Kaeden coming back was when his mom re-entered him at Moline," Maroons' coach Mike Morrissey said. "Then, we found out about his grades and we had to do some work. He had little support in Arizona and he had some past troubles in the classroom.
"We told Kaeden it was going to be tough because we were signing him up for three summer school classes. To his credit, he buckled down and passed all three. Now, he is having his best semester in high school with his grades."
Everything was ready to start the season and Dreifurst was off and running -- until Friday of Week 4. That was when Morrissey was told that there might be some transfer paperwork issues at the Illinois High School Association.
Morrissey got the news at 12:15 that afternoon. After talking to the administration, he had to give Dreifurst the bad news that he would sit out the game a few hours before the Maroons were supposed to board the bus to Augustana College to meet the Alleman Pioneers.
"I thought everything was settled," Dreifurst said. "I messed up with my classes and took it upon myself to get it fixed. We started the season well and then coach told me about having to sit the game out.
"It was very upsetting, but my guys still had a game to play and I had to make it about the team and not me. We lost the game, but we came together as a team that night. We talked that if we want to be the best we have to do it as a team."
Morrissey saw a new Kaeden Dreifurst.
You have free articles remaining.
"He was the best player on the sidelines that night," Morrissey said. "He was pumping his teammates up and helping guys when they came off the field. This has not been an easy time the last couple years. His cousin died last year and he has been strong with the help of his mom and grandpa."
The struggles for Dreifurst didn't end after the Alleman game. He and Morrissey knew that there was the potential of having to sit out another game if Moline could not win an appeal on an IHSA edict that handed down a forfeit to Rock Island and a two-game suspension to Dreifurst.
The Alleman game was the first game of the suspension. He then sat out the 42-6 victory over Geneseo.
"We knew that second game was possibly coming, so I was a little more ready." Dreifurst said. "I know this team is about more than me and my guys picked me up against Geneseo. Now, we were finally back together last week at Quincy and really played well."
It was the first time Dreifurst and senior Aboubacar Barry were together in the backfield since the Rocky game and they came out red hot. Dreifurst rushed for 200-plus yards in the 48-21 victory that clinched the Maroons' playoff berth.
Dreifurst comes into tonight's Class 7A first-round playoff game at Willowbrook with 1,094 yards.
"That is amazing to have a number like that in just seven games," Morrissey said. "He is not close to being the best player he can be. His ceiling is so high. He has those Bo Jackson thighs and he is just going to get better."
Dreifurst has college football potential, although he has only had a few college contacts.
"I'd describe me as a power back who has good speed," Dreifurst said. "I could also be a receiver. I've been to a few camps and had a few coaches contact me, but no offers. I'm not worrying about it, if someone wants me that will be great. If not, I'll prove it to some team."
He has been proving himself for nearly a full year — on and off the football field.