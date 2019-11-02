STERLING — Just weeks after Sterling Newman’s offense put together a long second-half drive to deny Orion’s offense chances to get going in a Three Rivers Conference game, the first round of the Class 2A playoffs played out like a rerun.
Orion went three-and-out on its first drive of the second half Saturday at Roscoe Eades Stadium, then threw an interception on the second drive. Newman responded with two scoring drives to keep the potent Chargers offense off the field in a 28-13 Comets’ win in the playoff opener.
“We knew they were a great defense and we just wanted to block for four seconds and hit the hole hard,” Newman running back Andrew Velasquez said. "At halftime, we weren’t running to the hole hard and fast enough, so we picked it up in the second half.”
From the kickoff to open the third quarter through the midway point of the fourth quarter, Orion ran a total of five offensive plays. Meanwhile Newman ran a 14-play 76-yard drive for one score, an eight-play drive ending in a punt, and a five-play drive resulting in another touchdown.
“They run their stuff very, very well,” said Orion coach Chip Filler after his club closed a 5-5 season. “Their blocking schemes are really sharp. We play a lot of young guys and even our seniors have never played before, so it’s tough. Their field experience to ours, there’s a big difference.”
The Comets gained 237 yards rushing, 136 of that in the second half, holding the ball for 17 minutes, 36 seconds of the half.
“That’s just Blue Machine football. It’s been that way for 40 years and that’s hopefully what we can continue to do,” Newman coach Brandon Kreczmer said. “Our best defense is when our offense has the ball and can take 6, 7, 8 minutes off the clock.”
Newman (9-1) put together a pair of first-half scoring drives, going 70 yards on 14 plays the first time it had the ball and 51 yards on five plays the second time, with touchdown runs by Kye O’Brien and Connor McBride, McBride’s coming from 24 yards out as he bounced off an Orion tackler at the line of scrimmage and kept going into the end zone.
“[He’s] just a hard worker,” said Kreczmer of McBride, who rushed 15 times for 101 yards and added nine yards on two catches. “He puts the time in in the weight room, he studies film. Everyone knows he’s really fast and he’s strong and has great balance.”
Orion answered just before the half. Getting the ball at their own 46 with 2:02 to play, the Chargers went 54 yards in eight plays with Ryan Jungwirth connecting on passes to Cole Kratzberg and Quinn Hoftender to set up a first-and-10 at the Comets’ 18. Coby Schultz then fought off McBride’s effort to break up a pass in the end zone to reel in a 4-yard touchdown with 28 seconds left to make it a 13-7 game.
“You know at the end of the half, we’re going to be able to move the football,” Filler said. “We have a really good sense there of urgency and how to do things, there’s a sequence that works very well.”
Schultz was limited to 29 rushing yards, but reeled in six catches for 55 yards.
“He’s a special athlete,” Filler said. “I was able to coach his two older brothers … and he kind of mirrors the two of them. He’s got the best of both of them. He goes up and attacks the football really well. In this game, I know he got overworked, but that’s the way it had to be. You’ve got to go with your best player.”
Orion was called for two penalties, but both proved very costly. A first-down run by Schultz in Newman territory was wiped out by a holding call in the second quarter and the Chargers had to punt two plays later. In the third quarter, Orion faced a fourth-and-inches at its own 43 and lined up to go for it, but a false start knocked the Chargers back and they were forced to punt.
Newman got a third-quarter score through the air on some trickery, as Velasquez took a pitch from Jacob Ackman who threw to McBride in the end zone.
O’Brien added a 1-yard rushing score midway through the fourth quarter after Brady Stevens intercepted Jungwirth at the Orion 18, setting up Newman on a short field.
“I just read my keys and we all just did our jobs and executed,” said Stevens.