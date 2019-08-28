You don't replace one of the top five football players in Western Big 6 Conference history, but that doesn't mean Quincy football can be overlooked because Jirehl Brock graduated.
In fact, Blue Devils coach Rick Little is excited about the team he will run out Friday night against North Lawndale.
"Jirehl was a once in a generation player," Little said. "He was one of a kind and was good at everything he did. Still, we have Adonte Crider back and he is also a Division I player."
Crider has offers from Kent State and Illinois State; Brock is at Iowa State.
"Both Jirehl and Adonte are special players, but I would say Adonte is the faster of the two," Little said. "He has that ability to run away from people and he has gotten stronger and more physical every year.
"We won't run him inside as much as we did with Jirehl. We will be a little creative, but I think Adonte can do both just fine; he's just at his best on the perimeter."
Little is excited about having three-year starter A.J. Miller and two-year starter Deon Wahington blocking. He also got a pleasant surprise with the addition of Lucas Reis at the quarterback position.
"Lucas is a guy we really like," Little said. "He didn't play football the last two years but decided to come out this year. He is a competitor who grew up in the system. We're glad to have him back.
"If anyone saw him last winter in basketball, Lucas is a real competitor and who loves to play. He has all the quarterback attributes in terms of being hard-nosed and a real leader."
The Blue Devils also have a handful of defensive players back, but Little doesn't have the depth he has had in the past few years.
"It is going to be an interesting year for us," he said. "I'm not sure how good we will be, but I do know opponents better not sleep on the Blue Devils or we'll get you."