KEWANEE — Since its beginnings in 2008, postseason football has been a way of life for the Annawan-Wethersfield co-op program.
Logan Willits knows more than a thing or two about the Titans tradition of playing past Week 9. As one of Brandon Johnston's top assistants the last seven years, Willits has been a part of some of A-W's all-time greatest teams.
Now, the 2007 Aledo graduate takes over for the departed Johnston looking to continue that tradition while leaving his own mark on the program.
"I've learned a lot under him. I learned about the expectations for the kids in the program, and to determine what success is," Willits said. "At the same time, I want to put my own stamp on it; hold up the standard set before, but do some things differently.
"Hopefully, with the hard work of our kids, we can build on what's been done previously and take the next step forward."
Having been on staff for Annawan-Wethersfield's back-to-back Class 2A Final Four teams in 2015 and '16, and its 2012 quarterfinal squad, Willits comes in after A-W went 6-4 last fall, its least amount of wins since the '14 campaign.
However, the Titans did finish second in the Lincoln Trail Conference to Princeville, with a 42-6 loss to the Princes in Week 5 the difference maker.
"We don't care who's in our way, we always want to make a deep run, no matter the circumstances," said A-W junior quarterback/defensive back Coltin Quagliano, one of nine returning starters, "and, we don't put in our minds that we're not going to make the playoffs."
Senior offensive lineman/linebacker Drake VanHyfte, one of three returning two-way starters alongside Quagliano and junior lineman Logan Troxell, feels that competing for an LTC title leads to postseason success.
"That's always a goal of ours coming in," VanHyfte said. "We always want to succeed in the Lincoln Trail, and in the playoffs, we expect to make a deep run."
After losing in the first round for just the third time in the co-op's 11-year history, VanHyfte feels that the lessons learned by a predominantly youthful squad last season will pay off handsomely this fall.
"Last year, we had a lot of young guys, but they've all worked hard and should do a lot for us as juniors," VanHyfte said. "For us seniors, it's our last time strapping on the pads, so we want to cherish this season forever. We're expecting to have a big year."