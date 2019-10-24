ALEDO — Four weeks ago, the playoffs essentially began for the Mercer County football team.
Sitting at 2-3 after a 20-6 road loss to Ridgewood, the Golden Eagles now look to close the regular season with four straight wins and an 11th trip to the postseason in the program's 11-season history.
The formula that has fueled MerCo's three-game winning streak going into tonight's Lincoln Trail Conference finale at Mid-County has been a defense that, from the second half of the Ridgewood loss until now, has surrendered just 13 points.
"We simplified things a bit, put in a scheme the guys could really understand and use to play fast and aggressively, and it's been good for the guys," said Mercer County coach Andrew Hofer. "They've played hard and tough, and have been doing a good job of tackling and getting takeaways."
Bouncing back from the loss at Ridgewood, the Golden Eagles (5-3) have, at 4-2 in the LTC, set themselves up for a share of second place with a win over the 2-6 Cougars tonight in Oneida. Last week's 8-7 win over a once-beaten Princeville club set up that scenario.
"Overall, we've got a lot of youth and inexperience on our team, and we've talked all year about learning from our experiences and being able to take steps forward," Hofer said. "As we've gone on, we've learned a lot about what we are as a team, identity-wise. You're seeing a team that's really starting to come together, seeing a lot of good stuff.
"Last week was a huge step in the right direction. We're starting to play our best football in the latter part of the season."
Prior to the win over the Princes, MerCo held West Central to a lone touchdown in a 26-6 victory, then stepped up to post its second shutout of the year in a 16-0 victory over United two weeks ago.
A strong group effort has fueled the Eagles' defensive surge, with junior linebacker Trace Seefeld leading the way with 57 tackles and nine TFLs, alongside other key contributors as junior linebacker Matthew Gray (37 tackles) and senior linemen Daniel Beattle (33 tackles, eight TFLs) and Noah Miller (36 tackles, six TFLs).
"We face such a diverse group of offenses in this conference during the regular season," said Hofer. "Each and every week, we've had different guys step up."
Looking to officially lock up a playoff berth this evening, Mercer County is not taking anything for granted against a Mid-County club looking to finish on a high note on its senior night.
Adding further motivation is the fact the Cougars topped the Eagles in the teams' meeting last year, scoring a 28-21 victory that enabled them to edge MerCo for third place in the LTC.
"We've got a lot of guys who remember how last year felt, when they beat us at our place," Hofer stated. "The first thing we talked about when playing a team out of the playoff race is that there'll be a lot of momentum from their side, especially in the first quarter. No matter what, it's their last game.
"At the same time, there's no lack of motivation for us. We know what the stakes are for us, and we remember last year. We want to put our best foot forward going into the end of the year."