A Top 10 state ranking Tuesday marked Morrison football's first 5-0 start since winning the Class 2A state title a decade ago.
The Mustangs jumped from last week's receiving votes category to No. 6 in 1A in the latest offering from the Illinois Associated Press.
According to sportswriters and broadcasters across the state, Morrison's big move was warranted by a decisive 18-6 road win last weekend at traditional state power Sterling Newman.
The Three Rivers Rock leaders continue to sport one of the state's best defenses, surrendering only 22 points so far this season.
Defending Rock champ Orion (4-1) remained No. 9 in 2A, last weekend rolling past Riverdale, 33-3, to rebound from a road rout the weekend prior at 3A-rated Princeton.
Also in the 1A vote, Annawan-Wethersfield (5-0) continued to climb the ladder, jumping into a tie for fourth with Camp Point Central.
Also ranked from local leagues are Sterling (5-0; 3rd in 5A); Sterling Newman (4-1; 8th in 2A); and Princeton (4-1; 10th in 3A).
You have free articles remaining.
Princeville (1A) also continues to receive votes.
Unanimous No. 1's statewide are Lincoln-Way East (8A), East St. Louis (5A) and Elmhurst IC Catholic (4A).
Remaining in the top spot in their respective class were Chicago Mount Carmel (7A) and Chatham Glenwood (6A).
Forreston, No. 1 in 1A last week, shares the top spot this week with league rival Lena-Winslow.
Fieldcrest (2A) and Wilmington (3A) also took over the top spot in their respective classes despite wins by last week's No. 1 clubs.
The Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline participates in the weekly nominating and voting process.