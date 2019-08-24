MORRISON — Second-year coach Ryan Oetting is using last season’s 2-7 record as motivation to bring Morrison football back to the prominence of the past.
“We have several players who gained good experience last season, and our primary goal heading into this fall is to get on the field and compete at both ends,” said Oetting. “To accomplish our goals this year will require intensity and focus on every down, both offensively and defensively.”
Oetting is counting on leadership from two-way returning starter Riley Wilkens, who starred at fullback and defensive end, running back Keegan Anderson, and quarterback Nate Helms.
“Senior leadership will be key for us this season, as nothing helps to mold a team like experience,” Oetting said. “On defense, Wilkens, Cooper Darby and Collin Roberts are returning starters and will anchor our line, at linebacker Nathan Mickley and Isaak Shelter gained solid experience last year, and defensive backs Nick Allen and Ryan Kennedy will bring speed and solid down field coverage.”
The Mustang offense returns fewer starters, but the offensive backfield is set. “Wilkens, Anderson and Helms definitely will bring leadership and good speed to our offense," Oetting said. "Roberts returns on the line, and Kolten Sage is a versatile player for us at tight end, so we should show solid improvement in moving the ball downfield consistently, and putting points on the board.”
Morrison competes in the Three Rivers Conference's rugged Rock Division, but Oetting believes the strength of the league from top to bottom will help his team to stay focused and work to improve each week.
“In particular, Orion, Sterling Newman and Rockridge have been exceptional over the last several years,” Oetting said. “We have to be ready to play hard and compete every single week in order to move our football program into the top tier of the conference, and our players and coaching staff are committed to leaving it all on the field, game after game.”