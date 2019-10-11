PROPHETSTOWN – Facing a must-win situation in terms of keeping its playoff hopes alive, the Erie-Prophetstown football squad came out with a postseason-worthy level of determination here on Friday evening.
Hosting an undefeated Morrison squad at Mosher Field in cool weather conditions more suited to a playoff game, the Panthers played like a team on a mission through a scoreless first quarter, with its defense notching a pair of key early stops.
For E-P, though, it could not keep the Mustangs corralled for long. Breaking loose for three second-period touchdowns, Class 1A's sixth-ranked squad kept its perfect season going, moving to 7-0 with a 26-0 victory on a blustery evening.
“We talked all week about getting this opportunity against a great team, and how we had to give a good effort tonight,” said Erie-Prophetstown coach Jesse Abbott, whose club falls to 2-5 after the Three Rivers Conference crossover loss and will miss the playoffs for the fifth straight season. “Our guys played with nothing to lose, and they had each other's backs. I'm proud of the way each of them played. You can't fault their effort.”
Taking the opening kickoff, the Panthers got a quick first down and moved into Mustang territory at the 43-yard line. However, senior nose guard Cooper Darby wrapped up E-P quarterback Eric Robinson (8 of 17, 98 yards) for a seven-yard loss, and the drive stalled.
After E-P held Morrison on its first series, the Mustangs had a golden opportunity on their second possession when they took over at the hosts' 31-yard line after a short punt. But on fourth-and-3 from the Panther 10, Riley Wilkens was stopped for no gain in the closing minute of the opening quarter.
“Our guys definitely showed up, especially on defense,” said Abbott. “They fought hard, and held our side of the line.”
Morrison took over on a short field on its next series, starting at the E-P 30, and this time capitalized as Keegan Anderson's 11-yard run just over three minutes into the second quarter got the 'Stangs on the scoreboard.
“Usually with our team, we sometimes find it hard to get started, but once we get something going, it's like a snowball effect; everyone does their job,” said Anderson, who rushed for 114 yards on seven carries.
After Nathan Mickley recovered a Wilkens onside kick, the Mustangs needed just two plays to make it 12-0 when quarterback Nate Helms (4 for 8, 68 yards hooked up with Anderson on a 25-yard touchdown pass.
“We try to put the ball on the ground,” said Wilkens. “We've got the speed to make those plays.”
With 34.4 seconds left before halftime, Morrison got another break to tack on its third TD. Helms' deep pass downfield was tipped and fell into the hands of end Kolten Sage for a 25-yard gain and a first down at the E-P 15-yard line. A short time later, Wilkens (78 yards on 16 carries) scored on a 7-yard run to put Morrison up 18-0 at intermission.
“There were definitely a few passes and catches you don't normally see,” said a grinning Anderson. “Those were huge breaks for us, and we took advantage.”
Anderson added his second TD run on a 63-yard sprint early in the third quarter, and the Morrison defense stopped a pair of second-half Panther drives, including one in the fourth period that reached the Mustangs' 12, to preserve the shutout.