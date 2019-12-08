Morrison dominated TRAC Rock Division

Returning to the state football playoffs for the first time in seven years after winning the Three Rivers Conference's Rock Division title, Morrison was also a dominant presence when the all-conference squad was announced.
Finishing 11-1 and reaching the Class 1A quarterfinals, the Mustangs had eight of their players earn first-team honors, two more than 2A state champion Sterling Newman (13-1). Altogether, Morrison had 14 players on the TRAC Rock's first, second and honorable mention rosters.
Among the eight Mustangs to earn first-team status, senior fullback Riley Wilkens was a unanimous offensive selection and was also a first-team defensive lineman. Classmate and 1A All-Stater Nick Allen was a unanimous pick at defensive back.
Four more Morrison seniors — lineman Cooper Darby, linebackers Nathan Mickley and Isaak Shetler and defensive back Ryan Kennedy — earned first-team status on defense. Offensively, the senior pair of running back Keegan Anderson and tackle Colin Roberts also earned first-team honors.
Fulton (5-5), which finished third in the Rock Division, had two first-team selections among its 10 all-conference honorees, both on defense. Senior linebacker Jake Pannell and junior lineman Jake North both earned first-team kudos; Pannell was also an honorable mention pick at offensive end.
You have free articles remaining.
Orion (5-5) had four first-teamers, all on offense, a quartet led by senior center and unanimous selection Ben Dunlap (also a second-team defensive lineman). Joining Dunlap on the first team was senior quarterback Ryan Jungwirth and the junior duo of running back Coby Schultz and tackle Zach Riddell.
Schultz and Jungwirth were also second-team picks at linebacker and defensive back, respectively; Riddell was an honorable mention defensive lineman.
Rockridge and Riverdale, both of which finished 4-5, combined for five first-team selections.
The Rockets had three of those honorees in juniors Cole Rusk (offensive end) and Ryan Parchert (defensive line) and senior linebacker Niko Zarlatanes; the Rams placed senior guard Owen Beckett and junior defensive lineman Bryan Caves on the first-team roster.
E-P's Ballard unanimous All-TRAC Mississippi: Erie-Prophetstown (2-7), had just one first-team selection to the TRAC's Mississippi Division all-conference squad, but that one player -- senior defensive lineman Brady Ballard — was a unanimous choice.
Kewanee (7-4) had three first-teamers, with senior Kavon Russell earning honors at offensive end and return specialist. Classmate Xavier Crowe was a first-team pick on the defensive line, while junior running back Tayvian Taylor also got a first-team nod.
Monmouth-Roseville (4-5) had four first-team honorees, led by the defensive trio of seniors Jakob Thomas (line) and Rashaun King (secondary) and junior linebacker Carter Russell. Junior running back Colton Russell also earned first-team kudos for the Titans.