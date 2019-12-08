Morrison dominated TRAC Rock Division

Returning to the state football playoffs for the first time in seven years after winning the Three Rivers Conference's Rock Division title, Morrison was also a dominant presence when the all-conference squad was announced.

Finishing 11-1 and reaching the Class 1A quarterfinals, the Mustangs had eight of their players earn first-team honors, two more than 2A state champion Sterling Newman (13-1). Altogether, Morrison had 14 players on the TRAC Rock's first, second and honorable mention rosters.

Among the eight Mustangs to earn first-team status, senior fullback Riley Wilkens was a unanimous offensive selection and was also a first-team defensive lineman. Classmate and 1A All-Stater Nick Allen was a unanimous pick at defensive back.

Four more Morrison seniors — lineman Cooper Darby, linebackers Nathan Mickley and Isaak Shetler and defensive back Ryan Kennedy — earned first-team status on defense. Offensively, the senior pair of running back Keegan Anderson and tackle Colin Roberts also earned first-team honors.

Fulton (5-5), which finished third in the Rock Division, had two first-team selections among its 10 all-conference honorees, both on defense. Senior linebacker Jake Pannell and junior lineman Jake North both earned first-team kudos; Pannell was also an honorable mention pick at offensive end.

