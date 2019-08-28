MONMOUTH — You would think that losing 15 seniors, including the starting quarterback, leading rusher and leading receiver would make a coach nervous.
However, Monmouth-Roseville coach Jeremy Adolphson is confident his ninth Titans team can step up to the challenge after a historic 2018 quarterfinal run.
“We’re going to have a lot of new blood this year,” Adolphson said. “Guys are going to have to fill in roles that they haven’t done before. Guys who were standing dressed on the sidelines last year are going to have to get into good situations and make the big play, and we’re going to look to them for experience and leadership.”
The Titans will feature junior Jack Thompson at quarterback. Carter Russell and Austin Johnson will split time at running back. Those three each saw time on the defensive side of the ball last year, but will look to make an impact on offense this year.
“Some of the guys filling these roles may not have participated much on the field during games last year, but they showed high intensity with their performance in practice,” Adolphson said. “Their energy helped us compete at a higher level and with three extra weeks of practice last season while we were in the playoffs, we feel like we have a leg up on some of the competition.”
The Titans lost in their quarterfinal game to Herscher after the Tigers scored the go ahead touchdown with 49 seconds left to win 24-20.
Also looking to make an impact for his new team this year is Rashaun King, a transfer from Mercer County who arrived to Monmouth-Roseville in March. His time at the end of the year bonding with teammates will help him get an edge adjusting to the Titans’ process this football season.
“He fits in with our group of guys extremely well,” Adolphson said about the senior transfer. “He’ll be able to help us out wide and in the return game, and could even see a few snaps behind center. We’re really excited to be able to work with his skill set.”
The Titans start the season with a great litmus test by hosting Orion, a team which also made it to the quarterfinals before losing 30-3 to Eastland-Pearl City.
“Orion was an excellent team last season that finds itself in a similar situation to us,” Adolphson said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge Week 1 and expect it to be a playoff atmosphere.”