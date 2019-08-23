MOLINE — Life as a Moline Maroons' running back has seemingly never been easy for senior Aboubacar Barry.
Heading into his sophomore season, Barry started the season as the No. 1 varsity back when senior Eddie Doran sat out the first part of Game 1. Then, Doran went wild and Barry had to split the carries.
As a junior, Barry again found himself sharing the stage when Harrison Bey-Buie transferred to Moline, with Bey-Buie finishing with 30 more carries last season.
Now, heading into his senior season, Barry found himself wondering whether or not he would be teaming with Bey-Buie again. That soap opera came to a close a month or so ago with Bey-Buie transferring to Bettendorf.
"It was not difficult," Barry said. "I heard all the rumors that started last spring and I heard the stuff before Harrison officially came to Moline a year before. It is what it is and I was always going into it feeling like I was the No. 1 back."
Moline coach Mike Morrissey said the key to Barry is his mindset. He just goes about his business and does what he does.
"Aboubacar has really had to adapt in all three of his varsity seasons," Morrissey said. "He just wants the ball in his hands and to play football. He's still going to have Kaiden Driefurst in the backfield with him."
While Barry is ready to share the sugar with Driefurst (and Jaheim Mitchell) the senior hopes his coach will give him the biggest number of carries.
What Morrissey likes most about Barry is his inherent ability to play the game. In fact, Barry is working out with the defense at the start of practice and Morrissey believes he could be a standout there as well.
"When I first started playing football in my sixth-grade year I was all in," Barry said. "I would watch every game I could on TV and soaked up everything I saw. I just love the game and love working at it.
"Now, when we watch film, I study what the defense does and how they fill their assignments, then I figure out what is going to work to beat that defense."
It has certainly worked. Barry has helped the Maroons win 16 games over the past two seasons by rushing for nearly 2,000 yards. He is far from being satisfied. Moline went into last season hoping to get that first-round playoff win. Now that they have that, before losing to Batavia in the second round, Barry has much higher goals.
"We are so much better as a program now than we were when I was a sophomore," he said. "I felt like we had the talent to beat that Batavia team last year and I think we are better this year.
"We have the same five offensive linemen in front of us in the backfield and that is huge. It all comes down to doing the little things and everyone sticking to their assignment. It also takes great leadership and that's something I'm excited to do. I want to be a vocal leader and have the guys looking up to me."