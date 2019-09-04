Orion and Annawan-Wethersfield improved upon their preseason football state rankings with season-opening victories last Friday.
The Chargers and Titans also picked up some local company when the latest Illinois Associated Press poll was released Wednesday.
In statewide voting by sportswriters and broadcasters, Moline and Rockridge both moved up from the receiving votes honorable mention list to join their class Top 10s, taking advantage of schools spiraling out of the ratings with campaign-starting setbacks.
Reigning two-time Western Big 6 Conference champ Moline is eighth in 7A, the second largest enrollment class in Illinois.
Rockridge, which rallied past rival Sherrard, checks in at No. 10 in the same 2A rankings that includes Orion (8th to 7th) and a third school from the rugged Three Rivers Rock, Sterling Newman (remained 5th).
A-W jumped from 10th to seventh after drubbing 2A-rated Carthage Illini West on the road.
Morrison (1A) also still is receiving votes outside the Top 10.
From local conferences, Sterling remains ranked in 5A, bumping up a spot to No. 6. Quincy also is receiving a vote in 6A.
New No. 1s statewide are Lincoln-Way East (unanimous in 8A) and Chicago Mount Carmel (7A).
Retaining top rankings from the preseason poll were Oak Lawn Richards (6A), East St. Louis (5A), Elmhurst IC Catholic (4A), Byron (3A), Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (2A) and Forreston (1A).
The Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline participates in the weekly nominating and voting process.