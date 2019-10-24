MOLINE — Since the third game of the season, Moline's 1-2 rushing punch of senior Aboubacar Barry and junior Kaeden Dreifurst have spent just a handful of plays together in the Maroons' backfield.
With their playoff postseason hanging in the balance, the Maroons will finally have that dynamic duo back together when Moline travels to Quincy tonight. Both teams stand 4-4, 3-3 in the Western Big 6 Conference and each in need of another win to get into the Class 7A playoffs. Each has enough playoff points to make the playoff field.
"We practiced this week and you can see how everyone is a little more excited," Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. "All you can ask for is a chance and with all that has happened to us on and off the field we've put ourselves in a spot where one win and we are in."
In Week 4 against Alleman, Dreifurst sat out against Alleman as one of his two IHSA suspension games. Barry started the game, but carried the ball just twice with an ankle injury suffered the week before against Rock Island.
In Week 5 against United Township, Barry had just eight carries.
In Week 6 against Galesburg Barry carried the ball just twice and he then sat out Week 7 at Sterling.
In Week 8, Dreifurst sat out for his IHSA suspension, the result of transfer paperwork not filed.
"This is the first time we have been at full strength on offense and it is the right time," Morrissey said. "Aboubacar had that big run last week (a 36-yard TD in the 42-6 win over Geneseo) and he looked like his old self. Kaeden is back and he has made himself a threat running and catching.
"We understand the significance of this game and that makes having the core group back even more important."
Having Dreifurst (892 rushing yards) and Barry (804) in the backfield also helps the Maroons try to keep the ball away from a good Quincy offense.
"They have a really good running back (Adonte Crider, who was in and out of last week's game at Rocky with an ankle injury) and the quarterback (Lucas Reid) can really throw it," Morrissey said. "This might be a case of keeping their possessions down as much as anything."