EAST MOLINE — The Moline High School football team has had discussions with the Illinois High School Association regarding the eligibility of a player who participated in the team’s first three games this season.
But for right now, running back Kaeden Dreifurst is playing.
“He’s eligible,’’ Moline coach Mike Morrissey said following a 56-14 victory over United Township that included three touchdowns by Dreifurst. “All I can say is the kid did absolutely nothing wrong.’’
What apparently is not yet clear is whether or not Dreifurst was eligible at the start of the season. The junior running back played for Moline last year, then moved to Arizona. When he moved back, there seemingly was some confusion over his transfer paperwork.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson confirmed that his organization has been reviewing the situation and has received paperwork from Morrissey regarding the matter.
“The question now is about the timely manner in which we received the paperwork for the transfer,’’ Anderson said. “We have made a ruling, but the school has appealed and we will rule on that at our next board meeting on Oct. 16.’’
Morrissey said he was not at liberty to say anything more about the situation.
Anderson said he cannot make any sort of official statement until after the board meets.
“All I can say is we have been involved with Moline High School,’’ he said. “We made the ruling based on an interpretation of a violation and it is in the appeal process.”
