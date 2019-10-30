ROCK ISLAND — He is not the biggest running back around. He's probably not the fastest. What Rock Island senior Davion Wilson does have is the heart of a warrior.
That started back in his sophomore year and it only gets better as he goes.
Wilson showed just what he is made of this past Friday, carrying the ball 30 times for 228 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-14 win over Alleman. That effort earned him this week's Metro Pacesetter honor for the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.
"I'm really not worried about how many carries I get or how many yards I gain," Wilson said. "I want to do whatever it takes to win games. I love getting the ball."
And Rocky coach Ben Hammer loves giving the ball to Wilson, who has 952 yards on 151 carries and 14 touchdowns this season in eight games.
"He has definitely gotten bigger and stronger since his sophomore year," Hammer said, "but he has always been able to run hard and play the game hard."
His senior season has been kind of a "weird one" for Wilson. He was suspended prior to the start of the season and had to sit out the season opener. Then, he had several of his teammates out for a couple of games a few weeks later.
"It's been a crazy season," Wilson said. "I had to sit out the first game. Then, we had the suspensions where we lost a couple of linemen and that hurt the running game with some real young guys up front. Now, we have everyone back and our running game has been back where it should be.
You have free articles remaining.
"Against Alleman, we knew what we wanted to do and we did it together."
Hammer loves watching Wilson run and how much he works on his game.
"He has always been able to carry out fakes," Hammer said. "He has also been consistent that he doesn't put the ball on the ground. I can only think of four fumbles in three years.
"What he has really learned is how to understand the offensive line. He tells the pullers where to go with his arm motions. He has proven he can be a college football player in the right system. He could play tailback, h-back or on defense."
That's actually where Wilson's career was supposed to start. As a sophomore, he was going to be an outside linebacker before running backs Tavion Brooks and DeAngelo Horne suffered serious injuries and Wilson had to slide to the offense for the rest of that season.
This year, he has turned back to playing defense for the Rocks, again as an outside linebacker.
"I enjoy playing defense," Wilson said. "Again, I just want to do whatever they need me to do to win games. It's different coming back to playing defense. It helps that I can use what I know as a running back to know what opponents' backs want to do. It helps in my pursuit angles."
Added Hammer, "We needed him on the defense to give us another senior. He is physical and fearless. In truth, he is just a great football player."