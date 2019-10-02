MOLINE — An All-Western Big 6 Conference and Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline All-Metro All-Star as a junior, Moline volleyball standout Kamara Dickerson wanted more.
Dickerson was an outside hitter who had to be substituted for as the rotations sent her into the back row as a defender. She vowed this past summer to make herself into a six-rotation player.
Not only has she done that, she is one of the league's standouts in every position for the Maroons, who are two wins from at least a tie for the WB6 championship.
A big part in that was a star-like performance this past Saturday in wins over Geneseo and Alleman. Dickerson tallied double figures in kills and digs, and added five aces and four blocks to become this week's Metro Pacesetter for the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.
"Kamara has obviously been a big part of our program for the last four years, but she wanted to be a full rotation player," Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. "She loves to play the game and she did not like having to come off the court the last three years.
"She worked so hard to be a six-rotation player and I see now a player who has great court presence and has totally made our defense so much better."
Dickerson spent a great deal of time working on being a better passer and defender when she is in the back row. Now, she has become very adept at both skills.
"I did it all on my own," Dickerson said. "No one had to tell me to become a six-rotation player, I knew when I started club this summer I was going to get there. I want to be on the court all the way through a game. There was not one thing I wanted to be better at, I wanted to be better at everything."
A power hitter at the net, Dickerson also added to that part of the game. Now, she can play the finesse game around the net.
"The thing I realized is I know I can hit the ball hard but teams knew that's all I did in the past," Dickerson said. "The biggest thing was learning better court visualization. It's still a point whether I pound the ball to the court or find an opening and tip it there."
Added Fetter, "She has always had the power swing, but now she has added so much more to her tool box. She plays the angles. She has definitely made herself into being a college player. Depending on where she goes and what the situation is, she could be an outside hitter or a defender."
For now, Dickerson is just excited about finishing her senior season strong. The Maroons are in a tight race for the WB6 title with Geneseo at 11-2, Moline 10-2 and Sterling 8-2.
One thing she loves about her team is the way the Maroons have rebounded after blowout losses to Geneseo and Sterling to still be in title contention.
"We bounce back because we have a great team chemistry," she said. "We focus on winning with each other and for each other. We came back after the loss to Sterling last week the same way we did after losing to Geneseo in two sets. Both losses were eye openers and we did it together.
"We can't win alone, we have to do it together. The best thing about this team is we know we can be better. Having Geneseo and Sterling in the Big 6 is great because it has us ready for anything in the post season."