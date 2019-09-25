ROCK ISLAND — It was pretty obvious Alleman senior receiver/cornerback Killian Ahern could not wait to return to action for the Pioneers' football team.
After missing most of Game 2 and all of Game 3, Ahern returned to the gridiron last Friday and made himself known very quickly.
On Alleman's first series against Moline, with the Maroons leading 7-0, Ahern hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass. It was his first reception of the season. Then, he took another long pass 76 yards for a score in the third quarter en route to a 31-28 upset of the Maroons.
Ahern's big plays helped him stand out and become this week's Metro Pacesetter for the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.
"It was a post-corner both plays," Ahern said. "On the first one there was some communication between the corner and safety. On the second one, the safety lost his footing.
"I think the first drive on offense and we scored on that long play really helped our momentum. We had faith in ourselves from the start. At the same time, Moline is really good and we came in 0-3, having getting our butts kicked. This changes everything."
Alleman coach Todd Depoorter saw his team start to believe after that first Ahern catch.
"We talked about starting better and picking up some confidence," he said. "Scoring those points on the long pass was very important. We just looked to take what the defense was giving us and (Zach Carpita) made a nice throw and Killian ran a good rout."
Ahern was just excited to be on the field again. He was injured on the opening kickoff of the Week 2 game at Quincy Notre Dame when he took a blow to the side of his head.
He wasn't cleared to return until early last week.
You have free articles remaining.
"I was sent to la-la land after that hit," Ahern said. "That was the first concussion I've ever had and I put my trust in our great trainer Stacey (Schuerman). He put me through the protocol and waited until he gave me the go-ahead.
"The hardest part was having that week or so off. I was totally out of shape when I came back."
Depoorter is also a huge fan of Schuerman, having also had quarterbacks Zach Carpita and Alec Ponder out for Week 3 with concussions.
"It is extremely difficult for a high school kid to shut down visually everything during the protocol," Depoorter said. "That means no phone and spending your time in the dark. That's a hard thing.
"We are fortunate to have Stacey because he handles it so well with the coaches, the player and the family of the player. He gets them ready to return when it is the right time."
Ahern admits that he didn't expect he would scored two TDs and have 146 receiving yards against Moline's tough defense. He also doesn't expect to log those numbers every week. However, he does believe the Pioneers proved to everyone they can be a force on offense.
"I'm not sure you would call us a passing team," Ahern said. "Running the ball is what we do and when you have Nate (Sheets), he is insane. We just showed we can do a lot of things with this offense."
Although it might lead to a little more attention and make it difficult to replicate that performance.
"I think it doesn't help us receivers to throw for more than 200 yards like we just did," admitted Ahern. "I'd guess teams will start zoning in on us. Personally, I just want to compete and do whatever I can to win games."