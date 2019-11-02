ALEDO — Mercer County displayed an explosive running game and defensive dominance in its first home playoff game in five years, and in so doing earned its first football playoff win since 2013.
Shutting out Palos Heights Chicago Christian 41-0 in an IHSA Class 2A opener at George Pratt Memorial Field, the Golden Eagles won a postseason game at home for the first time since blanking Farmington by the same score in the 2013 2A quarterfinals.
“We established one goal for the week, and that was to control the line of scrimmage, believing it would be a key factor and get us the win," said Mercer County coach Andrew Hofer, "and our players stayed focused both offensively and defensively, even exceeding my expectations."
The Golden Eagles (7-3) advanced to the second round of the 2A playoffs to face undefeated Clifton Central on the road next week.
“In playoff football, you definitely must take advantage of scoring opportunities, and we produced an excellent mix of explosive plays and long drives,” Hofer said of Saturday's performance
Mercer County scored its first touchdown of the afternoon on a 2-yard touchdown run by junior running back Braden Williams with 44 seconds left in the first quarter, and freshman quarterback Matthew Lucas ran in the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Williams (176 yards on 15 carries) scored the second of his three touchdowns early in the second quarter on a 69-yard romp, and another successful two-point conversion put MerCo up 16-0.
“Braden came up big for us in the game, breaking through the line and getting to the edge, and showed his explosiveness and the strong determination to finish his runs,” Hofer said. “Just as importantly, Matthew Lucas (5 of 8 passing, 108 yards) is just a freshman, and each week he gets better and better at quarterback and in making smart decisions with the ball, and he took another big step forward in the playoff game, passing for over 100 yards in windy conditions.”
The Eagles' third touchdown came on a 4-yard run by Williams with just over seven minutes left in the first half, giving them a 22-0 halftime lead.
“Our line play was important for us, and we stress footwork and getting off the ball, as the team that is quickest off the ball will usually win,” said Hofer.
Opening the second half, Mercer County moved efficiently down the field on its first possession, capping the drive with Lucas's 15-yard TD run.
The Eagle defense refused to allow the Knights to gain any kind of offensive momentum, shutting down their passing game with impressive coverage in the secondary.
In his first game back from injury, MerCo senior leader Trey Essig came up with a drive-ending interception in the second half.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a player make an interception with a cast on his hand until Trey brought that ball down,” said Hofer.
Mercer County’s junior running back Raven Gutierrez (43 yards on 11 carries) scored two rushing touchdowns in the fourth period to cement the victory for the Golden Eagles, the final score coming on a four-yard run with 41 seconds left in the game.
In a display of Mercer County’s dominance, the Golden Eagles had a total of 429 total yards on the day while holding the Knights to 184 yards.
Hofer was already thinking about the second-round matchup.
"Clifton Central is an excellent team and undefeated," he stated, "but having said that, we can compete with any team at our level if we remain focused on our strengths and do the work in the trenches on the line of scrimmage and create opportunities for our running game.”