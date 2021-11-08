MerCo quartet, A-W trio named All-LTC football first team

On the ropes with a 1-3 start to their season, the Mercer County football squad did more than just respond to adversity.
Closing the regular season with a five-game winning streak, the Golden Eagles managed to play themselves into contention for their first Lincoln Trail Conference championship since 2013.
Mercer County (6-4) finished just short of that achievement, with its 6-2 LTC record earning it third place behind first-year league members and co-champions Abingdon-Avon (10-1) and Knoxville (8-2).
Qualifying for the IHSA Class 2A playoffs to continue a streak dating back to the program's inception in 2009, the Golden Eagles were rewarded by seeing eight of their players earn All-LTC honors, with half of that number being first-team selections.
Junior running back/linebacker David Meece led that first-team quartet as the lone Eagle to earn those honors on both sides of the ball. Boding well for MerCo's prospects next fall, the other three first-team Eagles were also juniors.
Carson Kellett was honored on the offensive line, with Ian Willits getting the first-team nod on the defensive line. Owen Relander was a first-team pick at defensive back in addition to earning second-team wide receiver kudos.
Also earning second-team status for Mercer County was the senior pair of offensive lineman Jared Cheline and linebacker Ryan Rillie along with junior defensive back Javin Dellitt. Junior end Brecken Heinrichs was honorable mention.
Annawan-Wethersfield (5-5) saw its run of three straight LTC titles snapped, but the Titans did extend their playoff string that dates back to the co-op's debut season in 2008.
Senior Tucker Forrest was a two-way first-team pick for A-W at offensive line and linebacker, with fellow senior Cole Troxell (wide receiver) and junior Matthew Senteney (linebacker) also earning first-team honors.
A-W's duo of senior running back Darius Dickerson and sophomore wide receiver Colin Hornback were second-team picks on offense, with seniors Mason Matney (line) and Landon Songer (DB) second-team defensive picks.
Dickerson was also honorable mention at linebacker, joined on that list by senior lineman Jesse Sandoval.
United (6-4), which finished 5-3 to edge both A-W and Princeville (5-5) by a game for fourth place, had the LTC's Offensive Player of the Year in senior running back Cormaic Flynn; Flynn was a unanimous choice at both running back and kick returner.
Despite finishing 0-9, Ridgewood did have one first-team honoree in senior wide receiver Lucas Kessinger, who was also a honorable-mention defensive pick at linebacker.