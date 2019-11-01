ALEDO — For five years, the ever-loyal Mercer County fan base has waited to see their football team in a home playoff game.
Now, almost five years to the day since the Golden Eagles last hosted a postseason contest, George Pratt Memorial Field will once again be the place to be for gridiron playoff action.
Seeded sixth with a 6-3 record, Mercer County welcomes No. 11 Palos Heights Chicago Christian here as part of the opening round of the Class 2A postseason. Kickoff is set for 3 this afternoon.
"I think this'll give our guys some extra energy," said MerCo head coach/athletic director Andrew Hofer, whose squad was a perfect 5-0 on its home field during the regular season, helping them to finish tied for second place in the Lincoln Trail Conference.
"They played very well at home this year; they seem to have an extra edge being in front of the home crowd. That's something the guys look to continue as we go into the playoffs."
Hofer's first MerCo team, in 2016, finished 7-2 during the regular season and looked forward to a first-round home date, but instead found itself sent on the road to play Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
You have free articles remaining.
"My first year here, that was one of those weird, unlucky years," he said. "We went 7-2, but got a No. 10 seed."
A graduate of Sherrard, Hofer had spent five seasons coaching at Polo prior to his arrival at Mercer County, but he was well acquainted with the atmosphere surrounding home games in Aledo.
"I'd never coached a playoff game here, but had been to (playoff) games, and I know the atmosphere is electric," he said. "The entire community really comes together. There's something special about a playoff game at George Pratt."
Taking on Chicago Christian (6-3) for the first time in MerCo history and for the first time since Aledo topped the Knights in the second round of the 1997 Class 2A playoffs — a game also played at George Pratt Memorial Field — the Eagles are poised to tap into that electricity.
Riding its first four-game winning streak since Hofer's first year at the helm, Mercer County looks to continue what has been a trend over the past month to earn its first postseason win since the 2013 2A quarterfinals.
"I think we've played better football each week over the last month or so," said Hofer. "We've seen the team develop and grow. They've worked hard and continued to improve each and every week. We're looking to continue to play our best football going into Week 10."