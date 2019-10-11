ALEDO — Hot play on a cold night from Matthew Gray allowed Mercer County to pick up a 16-0 win over Lincoln Trail Conference rival United on Friday at George Pratt Memorial Field.
Gray had an interception near the end of the first half to halt a Red Storm drive and fell on a fumble in the second half to give the ball back to the Golden Eagles offense, which capitalized on good field position for its second touchdown of the night. That short drive was capped on a 4-yard run from Braden Williams, who also ran in the two-point conversion to put the Golden Eagles up two scores with 5:54 left in the game.
“It’s a team game and I was just doing my part,” Gray said. “The turnovers energized our offense and helped us win the game. It was really cold, but we just had to fight through it, and those plays got us fired up.”
Gray wasn’t the only defensive player who came up big for Mercer County (4-3, 3-2 LTC). Seth Crawley had two sacks in the final drive of the game and Trace Seefeld came up with a sack as well.
The Golden Eagles offense got the first score of the game with just 2:06 left in the first half when Matthew Lucas turned a quarterback sneak into a 14-yard TD jaunt. Williams ran in that two-point conversion to put Mercer County up 8-0.
United (1-6, 1-4) was looking to replicate the success that it had in last week’s matchup with Stark County but just couldn’t get the offense going.
“Our defense made some plays tonight, but the offense just seemed stagnant,” Coach David Milroy said. “We had both of our quarterbacks get some time tonight, but the passes just weren’t great.”
Declan Flynn and Nolan Leffler combined to complete just 5 of 22 attempts in the air for just 59 yards and an interception. The Red Storm offense had just five first downs in the game.
The Golden Eagles go into their Week 8 matchup with Princeville — receiving votes in this week's Class 1A poll — looking to remain playoff eligible. Gray said that they are ready for whatever comes at them.
“We’re just taking it one week at a time, but of course the playoffs are in the back of our mind,” Gray said. “We’re going to prepare for each game like it’s going to be our last.”